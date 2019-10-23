THURSDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait

Lunch: TBT menu (Throwback Thursday)

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Sausage croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges

Lunch: Personal pan pizza, pizza dipping sauce, buttered corn, orange wedges

FRIDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Chicken biscuit or cereal choice

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, crinkle-cut fries, relish cup, satsuma peel, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Glazed doughnuts, fruit juice, tropical fruit

Lunch: Chicken and sausage gumbo, steamed brown rice, creamy potato salad, whole-wheat crackers, tropical fruit

MONDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Buttermilk pancake or cereal choice

Lunch: Pork chop or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, roll, black eye peas, fruit cocktail, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Grits and sausage, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits

Lunch: Barbecue riblet on bun, baked beans, potato salad, creamy coleslaw, pineapple tidbits

TUESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or cereal choice

Lunch: Orange or Teriyaki chicken, vegetable rice, broccoli and cheese, marinated tomatoes and cucumbers, brownie, pineapple tidbits, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Mini pancakes, fruit juice, apple slices

Lunch: Chicken tenders, cheese potatoes, steamed broccoli, baked roll, apple slices

WEDNESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, toast, grits or cereal choice

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic roll, green beans, spinach salad, ranch dressing, rosy applesauce, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, chilled peaches 

Lunch: Jambalaya, steamed cabbage, candied yams, baked French bread, chilled peaches 

OCT. 31

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait 

Lunch: Corn dog, french fries, carrot cup, ranch dip, banana, spooky sundae, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Canadian bacon, egg and cheese croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges

Lunch: Taco soup, tortilla chips, shredded cheese, salad with dressing, orange wedges, royal brownie

View comments