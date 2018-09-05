HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University is once again among Forbes’ top higher education institutions in the nation, having been named to the list of America’s Top Colleges 2018.
The top 650 public and private higher education institutions in the United States make the annual Forbes Top Colleges report, a news release said.
Southeastern made the list at No. 641.
“Southeastern prides itself in providing our students with unparalleled academic rigor and an exceptional collegiate experience,” President John Crain said. “Our faculty and staff are truly invested in our students’ success and it shows. This recognition at a national level is a testament to their work and dedication.”
According to Forbes’ methodology for its America’s Top Colleges 2018 report, the schools included distinguish themselves from competitors because of their belief in “output over input.” Forbes states it is not interested in what gets a student into college but rather on a students’ return on investment and success after graduation. The 2018 list focuses specifically on measures of post-graduate income, student debt, student satisfaction, graduation rate and academic success. Forbes utilizes resources such as the Center for College Affordability and Productivity, the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System from the Department of Education and PayScale.com to calculate its rankings.
