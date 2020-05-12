Kimberly Bates' kindergarten students at Holy Ghost Catholic School wrote letters to nursing homes as part of their distance learning program.
Holy Ghost Catholic School kindergarteners write to nursing home residents
- Staff report
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
