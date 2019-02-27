SPRINGFIELD — Springfield High School senior Andrew Larpenter was named a National Merit Scholarship finalist, making him eligible for one of 7,500 National Merit Scholarships to be awarded this spring.
The National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced Larpenter’s advancement in the competition in February.
“I consider it a privilege to have watched Andrew grow during his time at our school,” Springfield High School Principal Spencer Harris said. "He has always been extremely intelligent and skilled in the classroom. But he has also grown into a leader and someone who is willing to work with others to do things.
“Clearly, Andrew has all the ability and drive to be one of the most successful people to come through our school. We congratulate him on this national honor and wish him the very best for a bright future.”
Larpenter, the son of Rodney and Kelly Larpenter, of Killian, plans to attend LSU to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.
He is president of his senior class and a member of the school’s golf team and Beta Club. He participates in community service projects and is overseeing the school’s public service announcement competition to promote positive behavior, such as avoiding drugs, alcohol or tobacco products or standing up against bullying. He says he enjoys going to church and is splitting his time between Bible Holiness Church in Robert and St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Springfield.
Larpenter said he heard about the National Merit Scholarship competition about a year and a half ago and decided to apply.
To enter the competition, a student must take the PSAT test during his or her junior year of high school. From the 1.6 million students who met entry requirements for 2018 competition, approximately 16,000 were selected as semifinalists. Merit Scholar semifinalists are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies.