This report was compiled from 21st Judicial District Court records dealing with felony cases.
LIVINGSTON — District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux said Christopher L. Disspayne, 61, of Denham Springs, pleaded guilty May 10 to second-degree rape before Judge Brian Abels.
Perrilloux said the crime is when the victim is prevented from resisting due to force or threats and false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon.
Disspayne was sentenced to 10 years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence is to be served without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
A news release said, on Aug. 27, 2018, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call-in reference to a possible rape complaint on Palm Street in Denham Springs. Upon arrival, officers contacted the victim who stated she had accepted a ride from Disspayne. The defendant brought the victim to his home where he verbally and physically threatened her with a knife. Disspayne tied the victim up using ropes and telephone charging cables prior to sexually assaulting the victim without her consent.
After the assault, Disspayne left the residence leaving the victim tied up. The victim was able to loosen the ties and escape to a neighbor’s home. Officers observed marks on the victims’ wrists and ankles, the release said. In a subsequent search warrant of Disspayne’s residence, officers found multiple knives, bloodstained blankets, rope, telephone charging cables and the victims clothing.
Results from May 3, before Judge Brenda Ricks in Livingston:
Lee Barrient III, 31, of Denham Springs, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to one year with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for one year. He was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine along with court costs and fees.
James Bernard, 35, of Walker, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated flight from an officer where human life is endangered, two counts of resisting an officer, flight from an officer, criminal trespass and two counts of simple assault. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $3,200 fine along with court costs and fees.
Michael Burns, 41, of Livingston, pleaded no contest to distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana/THC and illegal carrying of concealed weapons. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay an $1,800 fine along with court costs and fees.
Jason Dauzat, 43, of Springfield, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Kobe Derozan, 20, of Baton Rouge, pleaded no contest to theft in excess of $1,000 but less than $5,000. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay an $1,800 fine along with court costs and fees.
Chrystle Dukes, 37, of New Roads, pleaded no contest to rented or leased motor vehicle. She was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay an $1,800 fine along with restitution, court costs and fees.
Lloyd Henderson, 54, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to distribution/possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana/THC, two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of concealed weapons and resisting an officer. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $1,800 fine along with court costs and fees.
Robert Hoyt, 38, of Holden, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Misty Knight, 31, of Albany, pleaded no contest to possession of a schedule III controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She was ordered to pay a $1,200 fine along with court costs and fees.
John Leinweber II, 48, of Springfield, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by person previously convicted of domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to one year with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Richard Moore, 53, of Albany, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, and possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He was ordered to pay a $1,200 fine along with court costs and fees.
Phillip Ory Jr., 38, of LaPlace, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal use/possession/control of weapons-crime of violence/controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, driving while intoxicated — controlled dangerous substance — first offense. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
James Quave, 55, of Springfield, pleaded no contest to production/manufacturing/possessing with the intent to produce or manufacture marijuana/THC, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana/THC, illegal carrying of weapons, and possession of drug paraphernalia-first offense. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay an $1,800 fine along with court costs and fees.
Robert Reid, 38, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, and illegal use/possession/control of weapons-crime of violence/controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Justin Soley, 27, of Springfield, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,200 fine along with court costs and fees.
Results from May 6, before Judge William Dykes in Livingston:
Joseph Bourghs Jr., 30, of Walker, pleaded no contest to two counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana/THC. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine along with court costs and fees.
Andrew Bridges, 37, of Walker, pleaded guilty to distribution/possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, and possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to five years with Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Charlotte Davis, 36, of Holden, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin and child desertion. The sentence was deferred, and she was placed on probation for two years. She was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Charles Durand III, 32, of Denham Springs, pleaded guilty to exploitation of the infirmed, forgery and simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Clifford Holley, 37, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and unlawful use/possession of body armor. He was sentenced to seven years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Robert Howard, 21, of Livingston, pleaded no contest to distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana/THC. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation three years. He was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
John Johnson, Jr., 45, of Ponchatoula, pleaded no contest to possession of heroin. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Jenny Mancusi-Ungaro, 31, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance and distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana/THC. She was sentenced to seven years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served consecutively. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine along with court costs and fees.
Justin Sachse, 40, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of heroin. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Gerald Stelly, 40, of Tickfaw, pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/ possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, and distribution/ possession with the intent to distribute heroin. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Stephen Weiss, 29, of Walker, pleaded no contest to possession of heroin. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Results from May 10, before Judge Brian Abels in Livingston:
Christopher Baut, 25, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery-fourth or subsequent offense. He was sentenced to 10 years with the Department of Corrections. Seven years of the sentence was suspended. The remaining three years is to be served without probation, parole or suspension of sentence. He is then to serve three years of probation. He was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine along with court costs and fees.
Brittany Boudloche, 27, of Walker, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Whitney Brown, 32, of Maurepas, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Logan Grice, 29, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of heroin. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Timothy Harlaux, 40, of Ventress, pleaded no contest to possession of heroin and driving while intoxicated-first offense. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He was ordered to pay a $1,609 fine along with court costs and fees.
Michael Landry, 39, of Denham Springs, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, domestic abuse battery — second offense — household member, domestic abuse battery — first offense — household member, violation of protective order and improper telephone communications. He was sentenced to 2 1/2 years with the Department of Corrections.
Aaron Morton, 37, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer with force or violence, aggravated second-degree battery, battery of a dating partner and violation of protective order. He was sentenced to 18 months with the Department of Corrections.
Jeffrey Myers, 48, of Springfield, pleaded no contest to theft in excess of $1,000 but less than $5,000 and theft under $1,000. Time is to be served concurrently. He was sentenced to 18 months with the Department of Corrections.
Michael Oubre, 46, of Independence, pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated-third offense. He was sentenced to three years of in-home incarceration. He is ordered to pay $2,000 along with court costs and fees.