The Denham Springs Police Department received a boost to its efforts to curb drunken driving.
A Special Waves Grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission allowed the department to participate in the DWI — Drive Sober Get Pulled Over campaign from June 29 to Thursday.
“Drunk driving crashes are no accident — they are 100 percent preventable. They all connect back to human choices and errors, but we’re not stopping there,” said Dr. Mark Rosekind, administrator of the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, in a news release. “With the help of our safety partners we’re looking at a step forward to create a world where there is no more drunken driving.”
According to government statistics, one-third of all U.S. traffic crash fatalities involve drunken drivers whose blood alcohol content exceeds the legal limit of 0.08. More than 10,000 people a year on average died in drunken driving crashes from 2010 to 2014.