ComicCon schedule released
The Livingston Parish Library has moved its annual ComicCon online. "Comicpalooza" is the 2021 theme, and it starts Feb. 22. Here's the schedule:
Feb. 22
10 a.m.: The Dinosaur Experience (Rex's Tales)
6 p.m.: Zombie Asockalypse with Jasper Price
Feb. 23
10 a.m.: Artist Spotlight: Winnie Hughes
7 p.m.: Author Spotlight: Swearingen Durham
Feb. 24
10 a.m.: Star Wars Wacky Wiggles
7 p.m.: Author Spotlight: Bridget Plunkett
Feb. 25
10 a.m.: Talking About Books: Starfleet
7 p.m.: West Baton Rouge Oasis Jazz Band
Feb. 26
10 a.m.: Author Spotlight: Stephen J.C. Andes
1 p.m.: Artist Spotlight: Jennifer Rowell
7 p.m.: Trivia Night LIVE! on Zoom (Star Wars and Star Trek Trivia)
Feb. 27
10 a.m.: ScienceTellers: Aliens! Escape from Earth
1 p.m.: Movies Under the Moonlight: Sonic the Hedgehog (This event will be hosted at the Main Branch in Livingston. Attendees must register to reserve their space. Reserve one space per family.)
Firefighter training available
Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2 posted a link to St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1's planned Recruit Academy.
People wanting to become a career firefighter are encouraged to enroll in the St. Tammany Parish event, which is May 3 to Aug. 24 at the St. Tammany Fire District 1 Training Academy in Slidell. The 16-week class meets Monday through Friday and helps recruits earn several certifications needed in Louisiana. Call (985) 646-4861 if interested. Spots are limited.
Plant sale at Walker High
The Walker FFA Spring Plant Sale is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 27 at Walker High School. Students have been raising flowers, vegetable and herbs that are for sale at the event. Students also will be selling jams, goat soap, wood shop and welding projects.
Car show planned
Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2 is hosting its first car show on March 20 at 32280 Terry St. in Springfield. March 27 is the rain date. Registration is from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. with judging from 10 a.m. to noon. Awards will be given at 2 p.m.
Cars, trucks and motorcycles may be shown with first, second and third place in each, as well as Chief's Choice for each. A raffle will be held for $150 gift card, a chicken drop, 10 $100 giveaways and a 50/50 raffle. Tacos and pulled pork sandwiches will be available.
For information, text or call (225) 209-44842 or email lpfpd2.fundraising@gmail.com.