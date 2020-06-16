Public relations consultant Delia A. Taylor, owner of Taylor Media Services, of Denham Springs, has been awarded three national awards by the National Federation of Press Women for her work in communication projects and campaigns, a news release said.
Winners of the 2020 National Communication Contest were announced during a virtual celebration June 6. The awards celebration was scheduled to be held in Little Rock, Arkansas, but was canceled due to health concerns for participants. More than 1,800 entries were submitted nationally for the competition, with less than 300 advancing to the national competition.
To become eligible for the national competition, Taylor’s entries were awarded first-place finishes in the NFPW’s at-large division, which encompasses several states, including California, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Washington and Wisconsin.
Taylor received a national first-place award in the public service communication programs and campaigns category for “You Got This!” — a short-term campaign developed for Capital Area Human Services that targeted area youth with a message of finding positive ways to cope with challenging situations.
“You Got This!” reached youth through print, broadcast and video ads in social media, on local radio, and at special events in the Baton Rouge metropolitan area. Marketing analyses and focus group testing of target-age youth showed the campaign was highly effective in conveying the positive message, the release said.
Taylor also was awarded two national second-place finishes — one for developing an easy-to-navigate, informational website aimed at educating faith-based ministries and clergy on how to recognize trauma and to have access to resources for dealing with trauma; the second was for producing a specialty video for a Baton Rouge-area legislator to effectively introduce him and his message platform to local constituents.
“I am very thankful for the National Federation of Press Women for recognizing my work and the positive impact it has made in our local area," Taylor said. "I am fortunate to have been entrusted by local leaders and leading agencies to develop these worthwhile campaigns and projects to convey especially important messages for our local communities. I also want to thank the talented graphic designers, writers, printers and videographers who work with me to empower these efforts."
Taylor has owned and managed Taylor Media Services for more than 20 years.