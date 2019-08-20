Jason Ard has been re-elected to a third term as Livingston Parish sheriff after his only opponent was disqualified from the race Tuesday.
The candidacy of Walter Ray "Beau 22" Wesley, an independent from Watson, was disqualified by a court of law, Ard, a Republican, announced Tuesday on his Facebook page.
" … I am very humbled in writing to you as unopposed in the upcoming Sheriff’s election," Ard wrote. "Someone did throw their name into the hat, but was deemed disqualified by a court of law."
"I sit here grateful to be the Sheriff in a parish where citizens are eager to partner alongside law enforcement, to support community events and to give to those who are in need. I wouldn’t want to live — or be Sheriff — anywhere else," Ard wrote.