The first degree murder trial for Blayson Fife, 20, who is accused of killing a Walker man over guns and stacks of cash, began Wednesday in a Livingston Parish court.

The District Attorney's Office alleges that Fife had heard second-hand about an arsenal of guns and a pile of cash that Rick McBride, 61, kept in his modest, secluded home.

Authorities say Fife scouted McBride's home multiple times in July 2017 before ultimately breaking in through a window to steal the guns. A co-defendant told authorities that he and Fife saw McBride asleep on a recliner during the break-in, and shortly after the co-defendant said he heard gunshots.

Fife then returned to the house twice soon after the attack, court records say, to steal more guns and check that McBride was dead. He then allegedly told friends he was leaving for California and was picked up by Border Patrol agents days later in Sierra Blanca, Texas, near El Paso. Two of McBride's guns were allegedly found in Fife's vehicle.

A string of codefendants was also charged in relation to the murder, including juveniles, accused of aiding Fife in the murder by transporting him to and from McBride's house, or helping him flee Louisiana.

21st Judicial District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Autumn Payton said the trial is expected to continue for more than a week. Opening statements began Wednesday morning.