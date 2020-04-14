To face the coronavirus pandemic, members of the Port Vincent Volunteers for Family & Community in Livingston Parish started sewing face masks.
It wasn't long before word got out and the club started getting numerous requests. Club members have sewed daily since March 21 and have made almost 400 masks. Port Vincent VFC members Gene Ducote, Jane Vizinat, Smokey Dixon, Jinx Berthelot, Bonnie Smith and nonmember Jayne Meaux saw a great need. They heard pleas from nurses, clinic personnel and hospital staff.
Ducote, who now lives in Ascension Parish, is spearheading the project.
They wanted to do whatever they could to combat the horrible virus that has changed their lives.
The Port Vincent club members have sewing skills and sought to contribute, which has kept them occupied and not worrying about getting infected, depressed about not seeing family or watching the stock market plunge. They have even made new friends as fellow mask-makers share supplies and ideas.
Some of them are sewing 8-10 hours a day. This includes washing and ironing the fabric, cutting the fabric and elastic, assembling the masks and sewing, then ironing again. When they first started, it took about 15-20 minutes per mask to assemble. With experience, they have gotten faster, taking 10-15 minutes per mask.
Members have watched online tutorials and gotten ideas from other mask-makers since none of the members have ever made face masks before. They sew from their homes and share ideas, patterns and fabrics. Once a week, the women meet in a public parking lot to turn in their masks.
Port Vincent members masks have been donated face masks to the Baton Rouge Clinic, Baton Rouge General, Ochsner Baton Rouge, Chateau D’ville, Chateau St. James, Iberville Oaks, Plaquemine Manor, Gulfport Behavioral Health, The Pearl of Jamestown and Jefferson Manor. Clinics and hospitals are handing them to anyone who enters their doors, giving them to patients on release from the hospital and medical staff are using them in conjunction with their N95 masks.
Some of the members are quilters so they have fabric to choose from, but that goes quickly. When people learn what they’re doing, they often get fabric donated. Port Vincent VFC has had fabric donated from fabric shops and other businesses that have a surplus or outdated fabric, as well as from individuals. They are coordinating with Mask Angels, headed by Shelley Johnson, of St. George Church in Baton Rouge.
Mask Angels has the contacts, works on finding fabric donations, receives the mask requests as well as the completed masks, and makes the deliveries of the masks to the various hospitals, nursing homes and clinics.
The need for cloth masks is increasing. Donations of clean cotton fabric, 1/4-inch elastic tape or narrow width ribbon are needed. If you can contribute supplies or funds, contact Kristal at Kristeln@st-George.org or at (225) 293-2212 ext 213.
Port Vincent Volunteers for Family & Community Club in Livingston Parish is one of four VFC Clubs in Livingston Parish.