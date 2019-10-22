WALKER — The City Council on Oct. 14 approved a resolution authorizing the city to accept a proposal for conducted energy weapons, or stun guns, from Axion Enterprise Inc., at a cost of almost $11,000 for the first year that the weapons will be used by the city.
Assistant Police Chief Kenneth Black said the police department administrators are seeking to revamp their arsenal of less-lethal weapons. He said the police department is using outdated stun guns that are not the most efficient weapons of their kind now available.
“For the safety of the public, and our officers, we need to upgrade our entire arsenal of Tasers. Through this new agreement we will be provided with quality weapons for use by our officers,” he said.
Black said the agreement with Axion Enterprise Inc., a firm formerly known as TASER International, will include provisions for updating the equipment as technology changes.
The agreement is for a five-year period, and Black said the first payment does not have to be made until next year. The city will be charged additional fees in the subsequent life of the contract.
Black said that at present it costs the city about $3,000 to equip each officer with Taser equipment. The new agreement will provide for 24 units, and that number will equip regular full-time and part-time officers on the city’s force.
The council also authorized the Walker Police Department to purchase five new vehicles to replace models that are out of date.
At the same meeting, the council agreed to enter into a cooperative endeavor agreement between the state and the city for an extension and upgrade of a water line that will serve the rapidly growing Buddy Ellis Road area south of the city.
Chief of Staff Jamie Etheridge said that through the endeavor agreement, the state will grant the city $250,000 for the water line extension. Etheridge said the water line will serve a new development with 100 homes and that future development is expected in the area located south of Interstate 12. “As many as 500 new homes could ultimately be built in the area where we will be providing water services,” Etheridge said.
In another infrastructure project, the council agreed to amend the annual budget by $750,000 for relocation of gas lines on Dunn Road and for the extension of a line for residential gas service to Preserve at Grays Creek on Forrest Delatte Road. Etheridge explained that Dunn Road, a parish road, will be widened and that the city’s gas lines had to be moved to accommodate the project. He said that at the same time the city can extend its gas lines to serve customers in a developing area. Etheridge said the city will also replace the 50-year-old gas regulator at the Corbin Regulator Station.
In an unrelated matter, the council agreed to enter into a cooperative endeavor agreement with the Livingston Parish School Board that will allow the school system to utilize the Ferrington House for special programs. The city is developing the Ferrington House, located on Florida Boulevard on the eastern side of the city, for community use.
Mayor Jimmy Watson said improvements to the Ferrington House, which the city obtained earlier, are ongoing and that the facility promises to be of value to the entire community. “We are really excited about the development of the Ferrington House. We will be able to provide assistance to special needs individuals at the house, allowing those who need help to obtain it right here in Walker. With the agreement with the school board, we will also be able to assist our students. We plan to make the place available to all our residents for such things as birthday parties,” the mayor said.
Watson said that a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the facility at some time in the next few weeks.
The mayor announced that Halloween trick-or-treat will be held in Walker on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. He also announced that the regular City Council meeting scheduled for Monday, Nov. 11, will be moved to Tuesday, Nov. 12, because of Veterans Day. A Veterans Day parade will be held on Nov. 2 at 11 a.m., Watson announced.