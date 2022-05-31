Molly Kate McMaster and Clayton Gage Williamson are the 2022 recipients of the Lloyd F. “Big D” deGeneres Scholarship.
This $500 award is presented annually to a graduating senior of Denham Springs High School. Its intent is to offer a hand to help pay college expenses.
The student must demonstrate good character, initiative and work ethic. He or she must plan on entering a field of public service such as teaching, social work, nursing, medicine or law enforcement.
McMaster, the daughter of Benjamin and Christy McMaster, plans to attend LSU and major in kinesiology.
Williamson, the son of Jake and Ann Williamson, plans to attend LSU and major in criminal justice.