Potential plans for a new 711-lot subdivision just outside French Settlement have local and parish officials calling for tougher restrictions on developers — even though a proposal has not been formally submitted.
The French Settlement Board of Aldermen passed a resolution last week formally opposing the "residential subdivision located on Louisiana Highway 444." Aldermen also requested the Livingston Parish Council support a moratorium on new neighborhoods — an option some members have voiced in recent meetings — as local residents have fought back against developments they say would ruin their communities.
Plans for such a subdivision have not been submitted to either the parish planning commission or council, administrators for both said. But several parish council members acknowledged they are aware of a subdivision plan circulating on social media that has led constituents to contact them with their concerns.
"Is there something out there coming? Oh, yes," said Councilman Gerald McMorris. "Am I opposed to it? Yes."
French Settlement's resolution claims the development would increase flooding, worsen traffic problems and overwhelm schools with an influx of new students, among other fears.
Although the local government has no control over properties located outside the village's corporation limits, the aldermen said it was their responsibility to act “when conditions of irresponsible growth and development adversely affect the health, safety and welfare of the people.”
"There's no way our infrastructure could withstand that amount of growth," said Mayor Haley Unbehagen.
The resolution says developers D.R. Horton and Chris Ingram of Ascension Properties are involved in the subdivision plan. Neither responded to a request for comment.
D.R. Horton has faced multiple lawsuits in the state — most recently a proposed class action lawsuit that claims homes constructed by the builder cannot withstand Louisiana humidity. Another lawsuit alleges the developer built up new homes in a neighborhood in a way that pushed water onto existing houses.
In recent months angry residents have confronted the parish council over new developments as it weighs the pros and cons of tightening recently passed zoning laws amid protracted flooding issues throughout the region.
Livingston Parish saw the seventh fastest growth in the state, according to the 2020 census, rising by 11.1% to 142,282 people last year.
Following a chaotic meeting last month over a different planned subdivision in the Denham Springs area, Councilman Randy Delatte said changes will be proposed at the next council session that could restrict development.
At that March meeting, council members debated whether they could actually reject the proposed Sweetwater subdivision if the plan met all of their local ordinances. They ended up deferring a final decision.
"I’m concerned about protecting people who live here already," Delatte said. "This wouldn't be to stop development, but slow it down so we know we can handle it and know what we’re voting on."
He said one change would require studies of a development's traffic and drainage impact be completed before a property owner or developer submits a preliminary plan. Another would ensure the developer and engineering group list their names or companies up front so officials can consider their reputations before approval.
Further amendments would mandate a school study and a fire protection plan for the area.
"I have been hearing from constituents all over the parish," Delatte said. "We have to do something, not just in that area, but the whole parish."