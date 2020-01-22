Rainbow trout to be placed in local waters
The Get Out and Fish! program helps make fishing accessible in community parks with suitable waterbodies.
The Get Out and Fish! program says Rainbow trout are native to rivers and lakes in western North America; yet, due to their popularity, these fish have been introduced throughout the United States through stocking efforts. When water temperatures are cool during winter months, Louisiana ponds and lakes can support the cold-water fish.
Area lakes are getting adult-size rainbow trout, ranging from 1 to 2 pounds, making a perfect stringer for dinner.
On Tuesday, Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker and Zemurray Park in Hammond were scheduled to be stocked with the rainbow trout.
Anglers 16 and older must possess a valid Louisiana fishing license.
Art of Livingston exhibit runs through February
"Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish" will be on exhibit through Feb. 29 at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish. This exhibit showcases current and former resident artists' creations through acrylic; fiber art; mixed media; oil; pen and ink; pencil sketch; photography; colored pencils; abstract, metal and wood sculpture; watercolor; and woodworking.
The exhibit if free for the public. The artwork will be featured in the anticipated arrival of the book “Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish.”
Children's art class
In honor of Valentine’s Day, the Arts Council of Livingston Parish invites students ages 8-12 to create a bright and colorful heart picture using chalk pastels with instructor Dena Olinde. The class is from 10:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 1 at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. This will be a messy class so be sure to dress appropriately. The cost is $10 and includes supplies.
To register visit artslivingston.org and select Book a Class. Register early as space is limited. For information, contact (225) 664-1168 or artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
Comic Con is coming
Save the date for the Livingston Parish Library Comic Con: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch.
Mardi Gras events
- The Krewe of Denham Springs parade will take place at 3 p.m. Feb. 15. The parade will start at Jacket Boulevard at Denham Springs High School and continue down Range Avenue to Veterans Boulevard. The krewe's ball is Feb. 1.
- Krewe of Diversion will hold its 26th annual Mardi Gras Boat Parade at noon Feb. 15. Grand Marshal is Randy Delatte, Livingston Parish Councilman for District 8. Entrants can register at 6 p.m. Feb 14 at Manny's for $35 a boat. Checks should be payable to LFACC. Proceeds benefit St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Food and St. Jude items will be sold at Manny's starting at noon parade day. A live auction starts at 5:30 p.m. or after all participating boats are back. Donations accepted. For details, call David or Vivian Stevens (225) 939-2135 or (225) 324-5695.
Helping you child's behavior
The Livingston Parish Public Schools Family Resource Center will hold One Step At a Time, which will present behavior management strategies for home and school. The free seminar is for Livingston parents and teaching staff. It is for adults only.
Daniel Noack LeSage will present strategies geared for preschool through fifth grade at 6 p.m. Feb 13 at the Literacy and Technology Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker. Seating is limited. To reserve a spot, call or email jennifer.rabalais@lpsb.org or (225) 667-1098. Provided the name of the attending adult and the school and grade level of their child.
Program helps smokers stop
If you are a Louisiana resident who smoked a cigarette before Sept. 1, 1998, Smoking Cessation Trust offers free medications and group and individual counseling to help you quit. Services are provided at Our Lady of the Lake Livingston, Our Lady of the Lake Baton Rouge and Our Lady of the Lake Ascension. Registration is required. For information or to register, call (225) 757-2455