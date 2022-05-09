Library highlights
check out the planned library activities in the coming week. Registration needed. Visit www.mylpl.info or call the branch to visit. The website lists more activities for all ages.
Main Branch in Livingston (225) 686-4160
May 12, 2 p.m.: Mason Jar Suncatcher for adults. Make suncatchers out of the lid of a mason jar. Join the library for this easy and enjoyable craft.
Albany-Springfield Branch (225) 686-4130
May 12, 5:30 p.m.: DIY Flip Flop Fashion for ages 12-18. Bring your own plain flip-flops and leave with dazzling designs.
May 19, 5:30 p.m.: Ocean Bubble Blast for ages 6-11. STEM activities and art with bubbles at the library.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch (225) 686-4140
May 11, 4:30 p.m.: The Twilight Zone Watch Party for ages 12-18. Visit for National Twilight Zone Day and watch a classic anthology of sci-fi, suspense and goose-bump inducing tales (TV-PG). Refreshments provided.
May 12, 6 p.m.: Pet Rock Adoption Day, ages 5-7. Visit for a story and make pet rocks to take home.
May 17, 10 a.m.: Computer Basics for adults.
May 18, 2 p.m.: Hooks & Loops Crochet Club for ages 18 and up.
South Branch (225) 686-4170
May 12, 5:30 p.m.: Gardening in our Changing Environment for adults. A lecture series by the Master Gardeners of Louisiana on choosing the right plant for the location and how to garden in a changing environment.
Watson Branch (225) 686-4180
May 12, 5:30 p.m.: see Albany-Springfield listing.
May 17, 5:30 p.m.: Nail Polish Art with Cherie Breaux for adults. Paint glass cabochons with nail polish and secure those creative deigns in stainless steel bezels. Everything provided, but attendees may bring their own.
Leadership Livingston applications open
The Livingston Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its Leadership Livingston program. Deadline is 4 p.m., July 19. Visit tinyurl.com/ynz4zja7 for details and to apply.
Explore nature
Explore Nature, an outdoor educational event, will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon, May 14, in the middle of North Park in Denham Springs, near the walking trail. The park is on the corner of Lockhart and Eden Church roads. The event is free.
Various nature and gardening groups will be on hand to provide information promoting the joy of activities centered on nature. Children’s activities and face painting will be available. The library's bookmobile, nature artwork, live animals and a bee observation hive will be on hand.
Upon arrival, children should stop at the bookmobile to pick up a scavenger hunt paper because those that visit all the booths will receive a special surprise.
Katie Percy, avian biologist, will lead a bird walk around the park. Learn some bird-watching basics or practice your birding field skills. Meet at 8:30 a.m. by the covered pavilion at the walking trail. All ages welcome.
Arts Council activities
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will have a "Spring in the South" art exhibit and a Spring Marketplace through the end of May with a reception from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21. Visit www.artslivingston.org for information including other events.