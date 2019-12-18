HAMMOND — Dr. Stephanie Schwartzmann has joined the North Oaks Physician Group practice of Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology.
While Schwartzmann shares that helping guide her patients through pregnancy and safe delivery is one of the most rewarding aspects of her job, she also takes pride in building long-term relationships with her patients.
“I enjoy providing the full spectrum of health care for women of all ages and backgrounds,” she said.
Schwartzmann describes her approach to women’s health care as holistic.
“While I’m trained and skilled in the latest surgical techniques and use prescription medications and surgery when needed, I’m also willing to take a more natural approach if that is in line with my patient’s personal health goals,” she said. “Before any treatment, I will talk to my patient about risks and benefits so that she is empowered to make the choice that is right for her.”
Schwartzmann is a Hammond native, returning home after practicing obstetrics and gynecology with Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City for the past five years. Schwartzmann earned her medical degree at LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans. She went on to complete her residency with LSU’s Obstetrics & Gynecology program based at Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge. She belongs to the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists and is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology
Schwartzmann has participated in Habitat for Humanity initiatives, such as Bike and Build, in which volunteers constructed homes during a 4,000-mile bicycle trip across America. She also has helped provide medical care on mission trips around the world, including at an OB/GYN clinic in La Vallee de Jacmel, Haiti, and a women’s shelter in Kolkata, India. Closer to home, she worked with Volunteers of America after Hurricane Katrina rebuilding group homes and staffing shelters for evacuees and animals.
New patient appointments are being scheduled for adolescent and adult women in Hammond and Livingston. To schedule an appointment, call (985) 230-APPT (2778) or (844) APPT-NOW (277-8669).