Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser announced Aug. 28 the addition of three courses to Louisiana’s Audubon Golf Trail.
The three courses include LaTour Golf Club along Bayou Lafourche in Mathews; Oak Knoll Country Club in Hammond; and Koasati Pines Golf Club at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder. Trail members have undergone a rigorous screening process to ensure first-class courses with high standards of customer service and top quality maintenance, according to a news release.
“We are very excited about the expansion to Louisiana’s very own Audubon Golf Trail that offers players excellent golf venues 12 months out of the year,” Nungesser said. “Only in Louisiana can you experience the courses of Arnold Palmer, David Toms, Trent Jones Sr., Pete Dye and the most magnificent designer of all, Mother Nature. As home to the Audubon Golf Trail, Louisiana is more than great food, festivals, and music — it’s great golf too.”
The latest additions bring the total of Audubon Golf Trail member courses to 18.
Oak Knoll Country Club offers golf lessons, children’s clinics, competitive tournaments, and a place to host events and outings.
The golf design allows players of all ages and skill levels to feel competitive and challenged. The layout allows players to maneuver rolling fairways, fast greens and strategically placed sand and water hazards.
For information on the Audubon Golf Trail, visit audubongolf.com.