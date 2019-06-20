An autopsy completed on the Amite High School football player who died Tuesday following a collapse after practice was not conclusive, and more testing is needed.
A spokesperson for the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office said Thursday the autopsy on Terrance Allen, 15, had been completed but no cause of death was determined. The autopsy was completed by Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office, but because the death occurred in Tangipahoa Parish its coroner is handling the release of information.
Authorities responded to the school's locker room around 9 p.m. Tuesday with reports Allen had collapsed. Acadian Ambulance and fire department crews performed CPR before taking him to a hospital, but Allen died less than an hour later.
Amite Police Chief Jerry Trabona said witnesses told police Allen had been joking around with friends before he collapsed.
The coroner's office spokesperson said further testing will include toxicology and tests of the teen's tissues, which could take some time. Those tests would determine whether Allen had any unknown or underlying medical conditions, or if he suffered from a cardiac issue or overheating, both of which are common in football-related deaths.
The National Center for Catastrophic Sport Injury Research found in a study that the majority of football-related deaths were caused by exertion-related cardiac issues or heat issues.
Authorities have not yet determined whether Allen's death was a direct or indirect result of football, but he had recently finished practice when he collapsed.
School officials have not returned calls for comment, but social media posts indicate the football team regularly practices between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Allen's death has sent ripples through the Amite community and across the state, prompting well wishes from LSU head coach Ed Orgeron via Twitter Wednesday and a mention on Governor John Bel Edwards' radio show.
"It's sad, it's tragic," he said of Allen's death, adding that his wife, Donna, taught Allen music in elementary school.