Denham Springs pick up win against St. Amant
The Denham Springs football team may soon look back at Friday night's fourth quarter as the turning point of its season.
Facing the possibility of a third straight loss through three games, the Yellow Jackets rallied behind senior quarterback Luke Lunsford to hand St. Amant a 17-13 defeat in the nondistrict game at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
"The past two weeks have been rough, but we keep our heads high," Lunsford said. "It's great to get a win with these guys. I don't think anybody on this team had doubt. We were confident we were the better team, and we went out and showed it."
Lunsford finished with 242 yards through the air, including two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
The Denham Springs defense did not allow a score in the second half.
St. Amant drove inside the DSHS 10 in the game's final minutes, but CJ Johnson made two big defensive plays in the end zone to seal the win. On the first, he broke up a pass into the end zone with a vicious hit on the intended receiver. The next play, he intercepted St. Amant quarterback Slade Zeppuhar.
"We've got to have the same kind of hunger and tenacity," Denham Springs coach Bill Conides said. "We've got to be 1-0 every single week, and grow to the point where we're playing our very best football going into district play."
In other action last week, Live Oak remained unbeaten with a 29-0 shutout of West Feliciana and Walker fell to 1-2 in a 54-34 loss at Fontainebleau.
Live Oak held West Feliciana to 15 yards of offense, pitching a shutout against the Saints for the second straight season.
Brian Thomas had another big night for Walker, wracking up 185 yards receiving and two touchdowns on nine catches and scoring twice on special teams. Thomas returned a punt 75 yards and a kickoff 99.
This week, Live Oak travels to face Kentwood. Walker is back on the road to play Landry-Walker.
Denham Springs will be at home looking to make it two wins in a row when the Yellow Jackets face Assumption.
Albany-Springfield
Albany won the annual "Battle of I-12" for the fourth straight season, this time building a big early lead and holding on for a 56-34 victory.
The Hornets led 23-0 after the first quarter.
"They did a good job of adjusting to what we were doing, but we were able to hold on and do enough to win," Albany coach Mike Janis said.
Albany's offense, which exploded for 68 points in a season-opening win against Independence, bounced back after being held in check in a Week 2 loss to St. Michael's.
Janis said the success of the run game has been a key.
"I think people thought we were going to be more of a finesse offense," Janis said. "It's nice to show we have the ability to run the ball well."
Albany hits the road again this week to face DeQuincy in another nondistrict game. Springfield is at home against Pearl River.
Volleyball
The Denham Springs volleyball team swept its two matches against Livingston Parish rivals last week, beating Live Oak and Walker on back-to-back days.
The Yellow Jackets won 3-0 against Live Oak in the only meeting of the teams this season. The 3-0 victory over Walker avenged an earlier loss to the Wildcats.
Denham Springs, which escaped a seven-match losing streak with the two wins, begins district play Thursday with a trip to Central.
DSHS Hall of Fame
Members of the Denham Springs High Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2019 were recognized during halftime of Friday's game.
This year's class includes six new members: basketball player Jamie Chustz-Felder, football player Michael Boone, baseball player Van Foster III, basketball player Regena Jackson, basketball player Raymond Harris, and longtime statistician Robert Graves.
The new members were enshrined Thursday during a banquet at Forrest Oak Plantation.
DSHS football broadcasts
Fans of Denham Springs football can catch games on the radio or online throughout the season.
Games can be heard on Family Radio 91.9 FM beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday nights. Games can also be heard online at JonFineProductions.com.
Denham Springs High grad Josh Ward and Andy Duckworth are on the call.
This marks the 24th season Jon Fine Productions has broadcast Denham football games.