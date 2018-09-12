Aug. 29
FOWLER, BENN: 62, 35185 Buck Carrol Road, Walker, second-degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury.
REDDEN, TIFNEY ANTHONY: 41, 907 W. Robert St., Apt. B, Hammond, probation, two counts theft, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, theft of assets of aged/disabled person, attempt/theft of a firearm, speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/no license issued.
ROUSSEAU, NICHOLAS MICHAEL: 35, homeless, two counts failure to pay child support, attempt/simple burglary.
BLOUNT, BRIAN KEITH: 34, 13375 Vincent Place, Denham Springs, switched plate, false certificates, security required, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
CLEVELAND, COLE: 32, 48344 Robertson Road, Tickfaw, illegal possession of stolen things, motor vehicles, alteration or removal of identifying numbers.
GEORGE, CARNAIEL: 36, 31522 S. Bell St., Springfield, simple assault, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.
HARRELL, RICHARD KEVIN: 34, 27225 Glasscock St., Walker, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driving on roadway laned for traffic, resisting an officer.
VOLION, AARON C.: 37, 7364 Amite Church Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
STEAKLEY, BILLY W.: 28, 26143 Juban Road, Denham Springs, speeding, traffic bench warrant, reckless operation of a vehicle, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, careless operation, amount of fees/credit or refund/duration of license.
SETTOON, MATTHEW: 29, 38062 Falconwood Drive, Denham Springs, speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
BENNETT, MARK: 50, 6060 Bentley Drive, Baker, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.
PERRIN, BRANDON WARREN ALLEN: 32, 11054 La. 442, Tickfaw, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
FINK, GAGE: 20, 19361 Wascom Lane, Loranger, simple battery.
WRIGHT, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH: 22, 14923 Denham Road, Pride, resisting an officer, hit-and-run driving, simple criminal damage to property, reckless operation of a vehicle, driver must be licensed, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
PRYOR, BRANDON ALBERT: 43, 13796 Brittany Court, Denham Springs, driving on roadway laned for traffic, driver must be licensed, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
ELKINS, TIMOTHY B.: 32, 2414 Bunkerhill Road, Baton Rouge, taillamps, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibitions, driving on roadway laned for traffic, probation.
Aug. 30
THIBODEAUX, BROOKE: 29, 1832 Myrtle Ridge St., Baton Rouge, driving on roadway laned for traffic, taillamps, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
VOTH, TROY HENRY: 49, 14280 Salt Dome Road, Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, aggravated flight from an officer, intentional refusal to stop, life endangerment, domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, stop signs and yield signs, fugitive.
CAMP, DARREN KEITH: 43, 9930 Magnolia Road, Denham Springs, 20 counts forgery of motor vehicle inspection certificate, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, false certificates, driving on roadway laned for traffic, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, contempt of court, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
TALBERT, DARRY W.: 51, 419 Martin Luther King, Denham Springs, careless operation, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, felony prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, false certificates.
BARRILLEAUX, JAMIE: 29, 03324 Busy Corner Road, Gloster, Mississippi, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, no driver's license, registration certificates, traffic bench warrant.
ROSS, JOYCE ANN: 51, 16990 Jennifer Drive, Livingston, fugitive.
JEFFERS, JOSHUA ROBERT: 26, 20953 Vincent Acres, Denham Springs, resisting an officer.
HALE, DAMIEN: 28, 13780 La. 643, Vacherie, Department of Corrections incarceration.
BILLIOT, PETE: 28, 2 Kirkland Loop, Houma, Department of Corrections incarceration.
SELF, DASHAE: 20, 15550 Springfield, Walker, security required, following vehicles, registration certificates.
JACKSON, COLBY: 30, 6712 Forest Park Drive, Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse aggravated assault, simple criminal damage to property, speeding.
GRAY, LISA: 52, 14699 Clarence, Walker, driving on roadway laned for traffic, expired motor vehicle insurance, theft, switched plate, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle.
RICHARDSON, REGINALD: 26, 2191 Calmes Road, Denham Springs, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, brake equipment required, temporary plates issued by dealers.
JAGOT, BREANNA: 23, 14643 Chimneywood Ave., Baton Rouge, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
ADAMS, DAMIEN: 28, 28445 Charlie Watts Road, Livingston, Department of Corrections incarceration.
BOYKINS, ALLEN: 34, 1120 Truxton St., Gretna, Department of Corrections incarceration.
BOURGEOIS, AUTHUR: 38, 12 Acadiana, New Orleans, Department of Corrections incarceration.
KERST, ROBERT MICHEAL: 35, 25671 Choctaw Drive, Denham Springs, 42 counts monetary instrument abuse.
WILLIAMS, MICHAEL: 36, 336 Avondale Garden Road, Avondale, Department of Corrections incarceration.
GLANCEY, JAMES: 39, 448 Willow Brooke St., Gretna, Department of Corrections incarceration.
INGLE, RICHARD VERNON: 47, 25385 Lorin Wall Road, Holden, communicating of false information of planned arson, violation of protective orders, two counts domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer, violation of protective orders.
LESSARD, ZACHARY: 22, 25625 Gill Road, Denham Springs, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, theft.
MCMULLEN, ANDREW: 21, 37040 Agnes Webb St., Prairieville, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling, expired motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, self-mutilation by a prisoner.
HANO, WESLEY PAUL: 34, 25087 Leroy Hano Road, Holden, two counts theft.
STRICKLAND, JASMINE: 29, 6145 Rolling Acres, Baker, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.
MUSSO, ANTHONY: 38, 42219 Greenfield Crossing, Prairieville, fugitive.
SEALE, JILL: 45, 33038 La. 1010, 1, Denham Springs, aggravated assault.
DAVIS, HOLLIS R.: 43, 1501 Green St., Winnsboro, Department of Corrections incarceration.
DAVIS, KEITH S.: 22, 1309 S. Eighth St., Monroe, Department of Corrections incarceration.
CASSELS, JEREMY: 38, 559 La. 130, Winnsboro, Department of Corrections incarceration.
BELL, JOHNNY: 41, 918 Gum St., Winnsboro, Department of Corrections incarceration.
JENKINS, DAMIEN: 38, 1865 Murl St., New Orleans, Department of Corrections incarceration.
CLARK, EDWARD: 26, 114 Wallace St., Houma, Department of Corrections incarceration.
COATS, LAQUINTON: 22, 255 Cenac St., Houma, Department of Corrections incarceration.
COLEMAN, DASMORE: 24, 1918 Breen St., Winbanrow, Department of Corrections incarceration.
DEAL, DARREN: 25, 7500 Expedition Drive, New Orleans, Department of Corrections incarceration.
WILLIAMSON, CLYDE: 23, 922 Wanda St., Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, stop signs and yield signs.
WESTLEY, CHRISTOPHER DEJESUS: 36, 1218 Bryan St., Donaldsonville, fugitive.
HILL, SHARON DENISE: 41, Pen Ridge Road, Albany, simple burglary, theft.
Aug. 31
PHELPS, CHRISTOPHER: 42, 603 S. Nickens Ave., Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment.
WESTMORELAND, KRYSTYNA: 27, 603 S. Nickens Ave., Gonzales, speeding, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
JACKSON, IRA ORLANDO: 41, 1707 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales, traffic control signals, driving while intoxicated, driving under suspension for prior driving while intoxicated offense, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
THARPE, CHRISTOPHER W.: 38, 38745 Walker North Road, Denham Springs, theft.
WATSON, JERALD: 32, 312 S. Railroad, Morgan City, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, resisting an officer, driving on right side of road/exceptions, vehicles without required equipment or in unsafe condition.
MCCULLOUGH, BONNIE: 37, 59050 Pine Bay Lane, Lacombe, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, careless operation, fugitive.
COURTNEY, STEPHANIE: 30, 312 S. Railroad Ave., Morgan City, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, prohibited acts/false representation.
ROUSE, JOHN: 35, 25041 Joe May, Denham Springs, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer.
WALKER, MELISSA: 28, 29280 Horseshoe Road, Independence, theft, fugitive.
POURCIAU, JAMIE S.: 28, 29280 Horseshoe Road, Independence, theft intimidating, impeding or injuring witnesses/officers, fugitive, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
BAIRD, CARLA AUCOIN: 46, 38151 Percy Easterly Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, driving while intoxicated, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, driving on right side of road/exceptions.
JACKSON, ALENA KYESHA: 23, 17720 Bay Paul Road, Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
KAYS, SARAH A.: 32, 36768 La. 16, Apt. 24, Denham Springs, theft, theft by fraud, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
JENKINS, DYLAN JASON: 23, 8612 Wildwood Drive, Denham Springs, theft, theft by fraud.
LEONARD, DEREK WADE: 24, 10435 White Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
MUSACCHIA, RACHAEL: 36, 8602 Crochet Ave., River Ridge, fugitive.
CROZIER, JARED: 28, 05118 Federal La. 80, Rayville, child desertion, domestic aggravated battery, simple assault, expired motor vehicle insurance.
WITT, MICHAEL K.: 34, 8939 Jefferson Highway, Apt. 1308, Baton Rouge, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, vehicle license required, failure to pay child support.
GRIM, BRYAN W.: 33, 17398 JB Averett Road, Livingston, speeding, two counts security required, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited.
MARTINEZ, DAVID: 61, 29698 Fletcher Lane, Walker, domestic abuse battery, violation of protective orders.
YOUNG, LANCE HOUSTON: 48, 29464 La. 22, Springfield, speeding.
LAND, JOHN S.: 34, 10377 Lone Pine Drive, Denham Springs, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, probation administrative sanction.
WILLIAMSON, ASHLEY RENEE: 28, 20318 La. 22, Apt. 1, Ponchatoula, resisting an officer, theft, careless operation, two counts child passenger restraint system.
YOUNG, RICHARD: 59, 28875 Hoyt Lane, Holden, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Sept. 1
BAHAM, BRITTANY: 22, 11021 Coats St., Hammond, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, two counts theft.
LITTLE, MICHELLE: 54, 13935 Alvin Sibley Road, Unit 32, Walker, driving while intoxicated, domestic abuse battery.
LITTLE, LAUREN: 26, 13935 Alvin Sibley Road, Walker, domestic abuse battery.
RODRIGUE, TOBY R.: 43, complete address unavailable, Springfield, fugitive.
RICHARDSON, RYAN: 28, 3211 29th St., Zachary, driving while intoxicated, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
RICHBURG, ALBERT ADOLPHEUS: 56, 29456 Brown Marris Road, Hammond, driving while intoxicated, turning movements and required signals, stop signs and yield signs, flight from an officer/aggravated flight from an officer, domestic abuse battery.
BURTON, BRADLEY ALAN: 26, 22307 Gull St., Maurepus, theft, fugitive.
TAYLOR, ADAM L.: 32, 25586 S. Red Oak Road, Livingston, simple battery, theft of utility service, two counts court cost, simple battery.
BROUSSARD, ANTHONY KADE: 23, 735 Kingwood Drive, Denham Springs, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles, proper equipment required on vehicle inspection tag required, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, home invasion.
Sept. 2
TORRANCE, MADISON: 25, 00019 Elms Court, Destrehan, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
GALINDO, MIGUEL: 31, 25200 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, vehicle registration expired, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driver must be licensed.
SIZEMORE, JOLENE: 41, 9223 Jordan Drive, 1, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
ST. CYR, ANDREA: 21, 29409 La. 444, Springfield, expired motor vehicle insurance, security required, taillamps, vehicle license required, registration certificates.
SMITH, JULIUS DANIEL: 26, 29935 Blount Road, Holden, speeding, registration certificates, switched plate, no driver's license, security required, expired motor vehicle insurance, no driver's license, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
HOYT, JEREMY: 41, 25436 Red Oak Road, Livingston, owner to secure registration, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not covered by security, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
AGUILAR, CARLOS: 22, 8884 Eastover Blvd., Denham Springs, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not covered by security, all drivers must secure license/emergency vehicle exception, expired motor vehicle insurance, vehicle license required, no driver's license, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, child passenger restraint system.
BERNARD, ROBERT JAMES: 30, 38362 La. 16, Denham Springs, fugitive.
ELLISON, KACE: 18, 33615 Red Bud St., Denham Springs, two counts aggravated second-degree battery.
CRAIG, DANIELLE: 42, 29275 Craig Drive, Albany, theft of a firearm.
MEYERS, ROBERT: 22, 24201 Joe May Road, Denham Springs, flight from an officer/signaled driver of vehicle must stop.
BLOUNT, DANIELLE: 33, 13375 Vincent Place Ave., Denham Springs, criminal trespass, two counts manufacture, cultivation, two counts distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
PORTER, SONNY MICHAEL: 43, 20575 Saun Drive, Denham Springs, criminal trespass, two counts manufacture, cultivation, two counts distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, two counts conspiracy/ it is unlawful to knowingly/ intentionally, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited.
HOPKINS, CODY ALLEN: 28, 29059 Justin Drive, Denham Springs, two counts manufacture, cultivation, two counts distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, criminal trespass.
Sept. 3
MCKINNEY, RONALD: 29, 23355 Bud Juban Road, Springfield, three counts manufacture, three counts cultivation, two counts distribution, two counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
GIBBS, VILTRIS: 25, 8504 Pertuis Road, St. Amant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
HENRY, JASON N.: 36, 13399 Vincent Place, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, fugitive.
DAVIS, DARRYL: 36, 201 Black Stock Road 13, Spartanburg, South Carolina, disturbing the peace.
MILLER, IVAN JAMES: 22, 30854 Ivy St., Denham Springs, failure to pay child support.
HAGAN, CHARLES: 25, 8250 Buttercup St., Denham Springs, theft, illegal possession of stolen things.
MAY, BILLY: 28, 13105 La. 442 West, Tickfaw, misdemeanor domestic abuse battery, child endangerment, simple assault, simple battery.
HEBERT, JEAN CLAUDE PAUL: 24, 30609 Bill Jones Road, Albany, criminal trespass, criminal mischief.
HASSELBECK, DEVIN: 24, 27242 La. 42, Springfield, speeding, expired motor vehicle insurance.
PLAUCHE, GREGORY: 24, 12116 Turry Road, Gonzales, speeding, no driver's license, secretary to require periodical inspection.
Sept. 4
POOLER, CHARLES: 57, 23391 Barnum Road, Springfield, simple assault.
UNDERWOOD, TOREY ZANEL 28, 30119 Barnett Road, Denham Springs, monetary instrument abuse, felony prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, violation of protective orders.
PFIFFNER, THOMAS: 54, 18577 Guitreau Lane, Lot A, Port Vincent, simple battery.
WATSON, STEPHANIE: 21, 30563 Milton Road, Denham Springs, two counts prohibited acts/ drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer.
HARRIS, RHONDA: 40, 3545 Lava Beds Drive, Baton Rouge, forgery, security required.
JACKSON, BRANDON: 33, 4243 Woodlawn Ave., Baton Rouge, Department of Corrections incarceration.
LAURER, MAVERICK: 28, 284 SE Railroad St., Ponchatoula, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
ROBINSON, RHONDA: 47, 11084 Monroe Perkins Road, Denham Springs, felony theft.
DURNIN, JOSEPH BEESON: 55, 30400 Staffordshire Drive, Walker, driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle.
CROUSE, TIFFANY: 27, 7615 Magnolia Beach Road, Denham Springs, simple criminal damage to property, aggravated battery, driving on roadway laned for traffic, speeding, three counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, traffic bench warrant, security required, stop signs and yield signs.
TILLEY, CURTIS D.: 53, 500 Fred Banks, Apt. 4301, Denham Springs, misdemeanor domestic abuse child endangerment, attempt/simple battery, disturbing the peace.
MURA, GAGE: 18, 11036 Arnold Road, Denham Springs, disturbing the peace, simple assault.
HUGHES, CLINTON EARL: 31, 32448 Oakenwood St., Denham Springs, disturbing the peace, speeding, failure to appear.