Students applying for admission to Southeastern Louisiana University for fall 2021 may now do so without an application fee, university officials recently announced.
Director of Admissions Anthony Ranatza said that as many are still financially struggling with the pandemic, Southeastern is offering all new applicants a free admission application until the priority application deadline of Jan. 15.
“Students are encouraged to apply early to receive the most scholarship opportunities, and now all students can apply free to Southeastern for the fall 2021 semester,” he said. “This includes new, returning, and graduate student applications, but only for the fall 2021 semester.”
New freshmen, who apply with the free application and before the priority deadline of Jan. 15, are eligible for enhanced scholarships for those who qualify.
“The difference in scholarship is about $1,000 per year for up to four years, just by applying before the priority deadline,” said Ranatza.
For scholarship information, visit southeastern.edu/scholarships.
Students can apply at southeastern.edu/apply. For information about Southeastern, visit southeastern.edu/explore or text “Lion Up” to 58052.