THURSDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Zesty breakfast taco or fruit and yogurt parfait, fruit cocktail

Lunch: Red beans and rice with sausage, mustard greens, sweet potatoes, chocolate chip cookie

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Sausage croissant, fruit juice, orange wedge

Lunch: Personal pan pizza, pizza dipping sauce, buttered corn, oranges wedges

FRIDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or cereal choice, orange wedges

Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich or spicy chicken sandwich, french fries, relish cup

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Glazed doughnuts, fruit juice, tropical fruit

Lunch: Chicken sausage gumbo, steamed brown rice, creamy potato salad, whole-wheat crackers, tropical fruit

MONDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: French toast sticks or fruit yogurt parfait, apple

Lunch: Jambalaya, navy beans, steamed corn, roll

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Grits and sausage, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits

Lunch: Barbecue ribbet on bun, baked beans, potato salad, creamy coleslaw, pineapple tidbits

TUESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Chicken biscuit or cereal choice, chilled peaches

Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, green peas, roll

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Mini pancakes, fruit juice, apple slices

Lunch: Chicken tenders, cheese potatoes, steamed broccoli, baked roll, apple slices 

WEDNESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Toast, bacon and cheese eggs, grits or cereal choice, chilled pears

Lunch: Corn dog, french fries, carrot cup, ranch dip, Hershey's spooky sundae

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, chilled peaches

Lunch: Jambalaya, steamed cabbage, garden salad with dressing, baked French bread, chilled peaches

NOV. 1

Livingston Parish

November menus not available.

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Canadian bacon, egg and cheese croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges

Lunch: Taco soup, tortilla chips, shredded cheese, salad with dressing, royal brownie, orange wedges

View comments