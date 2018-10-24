THURSDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Zesty breakfast taco or fruit and yogurt parfait, fruit cocktail
Lunch: Red beans and rice with sausage, mustard greens, sweet potatoes, chocolate chip cookie
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Sausage croissant, fruit juice, orange wedge
Lunch: Personal pan pizza, pizza dipping sauce, buttered corn, oranges wedges
FRIDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or cereal choice, orange wedges
Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich or spicy chicken sandwich, french fries, relish cup
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Glazed doughnuts, fruit juice, tropical fruit
Lunch: Chicken sausage gumbo, steamed brown rice, creamy potato salad, whole-wheat crackers, tropical fruit
MONDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: French toast sticks or fruit yogurt parfait, apple
Lunch: Jambalaya, navy beans, steamed corn, roll
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Grits and sausage, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits
Lunch: Barbecue ribbet on bun, baked beans, potato salad, creamy coleslaw, pineapple tidbits
TUESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Chicken biscuit or cereal choice, chilled peaches
Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, green peas, roll
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Mini pancakes, fruit juice, apple slices
Lunch: Chicken tenders, cheese potatoes, steamed broccoli, baked roll, apple slices
WEDNESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Toast, bacon and cheese eggs, grits or cereal choice, chilled pears
Lunch: Corn dog, french fries, carrot cup, ranch dip, Hershey's spooky sundae
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, chilled peaches
Lunch: Jambalaya, steamed cabbage, garden salad with dressing, baked French bread, chilled peaches
NOV. 1
Livingston Parish
November menus not available.
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Canadian bacon, egg and cheese croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges
Lunch: Taco soup, tortilla chips, shredded cheese, salad with dressing, royal brownie, orange wedges