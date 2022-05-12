The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of CenterWell Senior Primary Care’s newest clinic in Denham Springs with a ribbon-cutting.
CenterWell Senior Primary is a network of one-stop doctor’s offices that offer complete care for Medicare and Medicare Advantage patients, with a focus on senior primary care, a news release said. Each location is home to a care team staffed by doctors, care coaches, behavioral health specialists, clinical pharmacists and other professionals who offer 24/7 holistic care.
The Denham Springs clinic at 2314 South Range Ave. marks its seventh location in Louisiana.
The grand opening event included a raffle, food trucks, giveaways, live music, new patient sign-ups and tours of the new facility.
On hand for the event was center administrator Joy McCartney, the CenterWell care team, the CenterWell broker team, Dr. Gordon Clark, Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry, chamber officials, chamber ambassadors and a host of businesses.