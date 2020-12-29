In response to coronavirus, the Livingston Parish Library is presenting all programming and events in a virtual format.
These will be available on the library’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels. Visit www.mylpl.info or call (225) 686-4100 for information.
Here are some upcoming activities for January:
STEAM Saturday: Ukulele class (ages 5-18) at 10 a.m. Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
During January and February, Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math Saturday will feature Ukulele lessons using items found in the LPL Learning Kit collection.
Signing Saturdays: American Sign Language basics (ages 5-18) at 1 p.m. Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
Join library staff in this seven-week, beginner-level course, to study letters, numbers, greetings, food, colors and other basics of this expressive form of communication.
Read-to-Me Monday (Ages 0-11) at 10 a.m. Jan. 4, 11, 18, 25
Every Monday, Livingston Parish Library is offering a virtual storytime for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop prereading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun.
Bedtime stories (ages 0-11) at 6 p.m. Jan. 4, 11, 18, 25
Grab your coziest pajamas and warmest blanket, because every Monday night, Livingston Parish Library is offering virtual bedtime stories for babies through age 11. Storytime helps develop prereading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun.
Virtual Crafts (ages 5-11) at 10 a.m. Jan. 5, 12, 19, 26
Every Tuesday is a youth arts and crafts program. Patrons are invited to visit their local branch to pick up a curbside craft kit, then join online to complete the craft. Each curbside craft kit will feature all items needed to complete the week’s featured craft; and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Wacky Wiggle Wednesday (ages 0-11) at 10 a.m. Jan. 6, 13, 20, 27
This creative virtual program is for children ages 0-11 and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance lifelong learning and neural development.
Community Heroes Virtual Puppet Show (ages 0-11) at 10 a.m., Jan. 8
In this virtual puppet show, Sam meets various community heroes on his walk home from school only to discover that he himself can be a hero, too.
Virtual crafts (ages 18+) at 1 p.m. Jan. 8, 15, 22, 29
Joins every Friday for a fun craft session geared for adults.
Page Turner Adventures: Such a Library! (ages 5-11) at 10 a.m. Jan. 15
Based on the classic tale "It Could Always Be Worse," Such A Library! is about a boy named Stevie who just wants some peace and quiet. Unfortunately, he finds that “pages are turning, keys are tapping, and the storyteller is once upon a timing.” When he complains to the librarian, Miss Understood, she "helps" by opening a book and releasing balloons, party fixings, zoo animals, and even a circus. Stevie quickly discovers that he didn’t know how good he had it and that librarians are indeed magical.
Trivia Night LIVE! On Zoom: TV trivia (ages 12+) at 7 p.m., Jan. 15
Trivia Night LIVE! On Zoom: 80s trivia (ages 12+) at 7 p.m. Jan 29
Gather friends and family or play solo. One lucky player will win a prize for participating and completing a survey after the program. Participants must register in advance to play Trivia Night Live. A valid email address and Zoom account are required.
“The Emperor’s New Clothes” Virtual Puppet Show (Ages 0-11) at 10 a.m., Jan. 22
A retelling of the classic fable. A tailor comes to the kingdom to make the emperor a new outfit for an upcoming parade. However, the tailor is not all he appears to be.