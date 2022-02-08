Despite disruptions brought on by the threat of the coronavirus and interruptions caused by Hurricane Ida, 4-H, the youth organization that has been part of the development of countless numbers of elementary and high school students for generations, is not only surviving, but thriving in Livingston Parish.
The latest manifestation of the level of activity being pursued by 4-H members in the parish was participation in the Southeast District Junior Livestock Show held Feb. 4-5 in Covington. Young 4-H members from a number of Livingston Parish schools participated in the show exhibiting their prize pigs, sheep, goats, beef and dairy cattle and chickens.
Mikaela Davenport, Livingston Parish 4-H Agent with the LSU AgCenter, said the 4-H members she mentors were very involved in the district event.
“I am very proud of our 4-H members who have continued to be very, very interested in all that 4-H means in their lives," she said. "With the coming of the covid pandemic, our growth and participation was sluggish. The schools were facing their own challenges and in some cases our clubs could not meet and continue with our many programs. However, conditions are much better now and 4-H continues to be especially popular for many students. We have been blessed in Livingston Parish with all the assistance we get from parents, grandparents, our teachers, principals and school board members.”
Davenport said most schools in the parish have welcomed 4-H activities back adding, “we were most happy to be able to get back in the schools. After the flood in 2016, some of the schools were closed and schedules were disrupted but now most of the schools are back and interest in 4-H is as strong as ever."
The club is back to about 80% of membership numbers compared to the pre-covid years and the clubs are growing, she said. Many school affiliated clubs and organizations, besides 4-H, faced challenges with maintaining membership and interest during the time when precautions had to be taken because of the coronavirus threat.
Davenport said she and her co-worker, 4-H Agent Christy Sorenson, stay busy helping to coordinate the many and varied programs offered through 4-H.
“Many associate 4-H with, ‘sewing and showing,’ mainly the rearing and care for livestock and home-related activities," Davenport said. "We still have many programs that involve farm animals, but 4-H is much more than that. We also offer leadership training, we promote service projects and we prepare our members for competition where they can demonstrate the things that they have accomplished through 4-H.
She said 4-H gives students opportunities that go beyond the traditional learning in the classroom. "We try to build confidence in the youngsters we serve," Davenport said. "We want them to learn how to express themselves and how to accomplish the goals that set for themselves.”
Students who choose to participate in 4-H are afforded the opportunity to demonstrate what they have learned at annual Achievement Days, events that have had to be canceled in recent years. Davenport said that the Livingston Parish Achievement Day will be coming back later this year and will once again be held at Walker High School. Members are already planning their participation by working on their Project Books and presentations.
"The students are very excited about once again getting to be a part of Achievement Day. This is one of the highlights of our year,” she said.
Davenport calls some of the programs offered by 4-H, such as leadership training and public speaking, “soft skills.”
“There is so much young people can learn if they are given the chance to focus on something in which they have a great deal of interest and are willing to dedicate their time to accomplish goals they set for themselves," she said. We also teach our students some skills that they might not get anywhere else. Skills that can even lead to job opportunities."
Davenport said Livingston parish students in the fourth through 12th grades are welcomed to join 4-H clubs. “Among our members are boys and girls from different backgrounds with interests in a wide range of possible activities," she said. "We welcome all of them and are excited to work with them and so see them grow. We are always looking for new opportunities to keep young people engaged,” she said.
One of the newer initiatives begun by Davenport is the Livingston Parish 4-H Shooting Sports program. Through the program, participants learn how to properly shoot bows and arrows, air pistols, small-bore rifles and shotguns, and hunting skills.
“The response to this program has been incredibly successful," she said. "We had 180 students sign up for the shooting program and we are going to allow students 15 years old and older to also learn how to use small bore pistols. This is just one more program that has generated a considerable amount of interest and we are looking forward to expanding the program in the future."
Davenport, interviewed while she was directing her students in the chicken barn at the Covington show, exudes enthusiasm for the role she plays in promoting 4-H in Livingston Parish. “I grew up in 4-H. I am a graduate of Minden High School and I was involved in 4-H for just about all of my school years. I had a wonderful 4-H adviser, Miss Lisa, and growing up I knew I wanted to be just like Miss Lisa. I went to 4-H summer camps, was a member of the Louisiana State 4-H Board while in high school, and just loved every minute I spent in 4-H. I carry 4-H in my heart and I want to share this love with my students,” she said.
After graduating from high school, Davenport enrolled at LSU where she majored in agriculture education. Upon graduation she realized her life’s dream when she became a 4-H agent. Davenport said that being the 4-H agent requires a commitment to working for more than 40 hours a week.
“I know I spend a lot of time with 4-H, but it is 110% worth every minute. Watching young students grow, observing them realize that they are reaching their potential is the most rewarding part of what I do. This is something I always wanted to do and I enjoy every minute of it,” she said.
Davenport said she appreciates the support she receives from the Livingston Parish School Board, the school superintendent, the principals and fellow faculty. She said that support even extends to elected officials. “Among the things we teach are citizenship and we sometimes take our 4-H kids to the State Capitol in Baton Rouge. Our Livingston Parish state Representatives Buddy Mincey and Sherman Mack both take time to meet with the 4-H members and show their support for what we are trying to accomplish. Getting that kind of support makes in even more worthwhile,” she said.
As a reminder, 4-H stands for head, heart, hands and health and Davenport said that those four guideposts all play a part in the mission of 4-H. “There are so many things we want our students to realize ... the importance of practicing a healthy lifestyle, being involved with fellow students and the community, learning special skills, especially learning how to work with others, appreciating the value of agriculture and how to properly treat animals. There is so much that 4-H has to offer. I am so grateful that in Livingston Parish we have a strong 4-H program with so much support."