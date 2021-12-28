Denham Springs High School junior Kameron Arceneaux thought nothing was out of the ordinary when he was called out of his classroom with his classmates for a presentation in the conference area of the Denham Springs High School STEM & Robotics Center on Dec. 13. The campus often has large group presentations for its students.
But when he saw his parents, school leaders and U.S. Congressman Garett Graves also in attendance for the presentation, he had a hunch it might involve him and a project he worked on for more than six months.
Graves announced to the filled room that Arceneaux is the winner of the 2021 Congressional App Challenge for Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. The contest, which has been held each year for the past five years, challenges students to develop an app that can provide a needed service.
Arceneaux took up the challenge earlier this year — asking his father to purchase books on how to write code and working through financial concepts for his program with help from his mother — to develop a money management app called “InPocket.”
Graves said a team of computer scientists and programmers reviewed the many entries to determine that Arceneaux’s app was the best.
“I wanted to develop something to help people become more financially responsible, because I know many people have problems with that,” Arceneaux said.
Graves said the challenge is part of a public effort to encourage kids to learn how to code through annual districtwide competitions hosted by members of Congress for their district.
Graves presented Arceneaux with a certificate and framed American flag that had previously flown over the Capitol. He said Arceneaux will receive an additional prize to be presented by the competition organizers, and he will have his work put on display in the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
Arceneaux said his app was developed to help people better manage their money. The app tracks a person’s revenues and expenditures and gives updates and warnings as to potential overdraws or “in the red” balances.
DSHS STEM & Robotics Center Director Michael Simmons congratulated Arceneaux, and thanked Graves for the presentation.
He reminded students that the school provides them with the foundation for developing new projects, but much like Arceneaux, they must invest their own time into doing projects to do exciting things with what they’ve learned.
Arceneaux has taken courses in computational thinking, cybersecurity and data manipulation and analysis. He said he wants to work in sports analytics after attending and graduating college.