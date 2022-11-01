Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 8
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Veterans parade and banners
The city of Walker announces its Veterans Parade to roll at 11 a.m. Nov. 12.
The parade lines up in the Walker High School parking lot on the Burgess Avenue side. The route will follow Burgess Avenue, turn right on La. 447 S., and turn right on Florida Boulevard, ending at Walker High School.
There will be a free meal for the veterans and their spouses provided by the Monsignor Gassler Assembly 319: Patriotic 4th Degree of the Knights of Columbus.
There is no fee to participate. Registration is due Nov. 7. All cars and floats should be American themed. For registration information, contact Sam Caruso at (225) 274-5800 or SamCaruso488@gmail.com.
Banners portraying Walker veterans and active military will be displayed throughout the city in November. Banners are provided through the Hometown Hero program facilitated by the Blue Star Mothers. For information, visit geauxsevenbsm.com or email g7hometownbanners@gmail.com.
Christmas already
Halloween has just ended and Thanksgiving is just a weeks away. And that means Christmas events are being announced.
Killian: Killian will have its first Christmas tree lighting ceremony and festival at the Killian Town Hall from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 3.
The event is free and will have vendors from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Vendors are welcome to spots at no cost, to sell art, crafts, decorations, produce and other items. However, they must bring their own electrical supply. Limited electricity available on a first-come, first served basis. Bring your own cords.
Photos with Santa Claus are from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The tree lighting is at 8 p.m., and Christmas movies will play all day, with a featured movie beginning at 8:30 p.m. Bring a chair and blankets.
Walker: The Christmas Parade and Christmas in the Park are Dec. 3 at Sidney Hutchinson Park.
The parade rolls at 11 a.m. from the Burgess Avenue side of Walker High and turns right on Florida Boulevard.
Christmas in the Park starts at 1 p.m. and will have a farmers market, live music, photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and children’s games and activities.
Food vendors are sought for the event, but space is limited. Contact sandi.mcgrew@walker-la.gov.
Denham Springs: Christmas in the Village starts Nov. 25 with the lighting of Old City Hall.
Other activities include:
Nov. 26: Merchants Christmas Open House
Dec. 1: Chef’s Evening and Wine Tasting
Dec. 3: A Night of Hope
Dec. 8: Kiwanis Lighting of the Christmas Tree
Dec. 10: Kiwanis Christmas Parade
Dec. 10: Baton Rouge Symphony Holiday Brass Orchestra
Dec. 18: SADD-Christmas Alive
Save the date 2023
The 2023 Livingston Parish Library Comic Con will be Feb. 11.