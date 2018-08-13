DENHAM SPRINGS — The grass was cut and the headstones straightened when Fred Banks pushed open the gates at Plainview Cemetery on Monday.

Banks, the cemetery committee chairman, wanted the historic cemetery to look nice when community members came back for the first time since the August 2016 flood.

The cemetery holds the graves of some of Livingston's most prominent black leaders, including West Livingston School Principal Louise Lockhart. And it was also the first site of Roberts United Methodist Church.

"It's looking better. It's looking good. It's looking real good," said Donald Boyd, 64, of Denham Springs, who came to visit some of his relatives' graves Monday morning.

Plainview Cemetery sits in a clearing off Louisiana 64, less than half-mile east of the Amite River. The graveyard suffered the most damage of the 74 cemeteries damaged in the August 2016 flood. The bloated Amite River tore through the cemetery, dislodging burial vaults and carrying them far from what was to be their final resting places.

Guarded by a chain link fence and a sign that said "Department of Homeland Security, No Trespassing, Keep Out," the cemetery was shut while church leaders, state officials and forensic scientists worked to identify people inside the tombs and put the bodies back where they belonged.

"I didn't ever think it could do so much harm, but it did," Banks said.

In total, some 260 to 300 graves were disturbed by the flood, and 119 bodies had to be identified, according to data from the Louisiana Attorney General's Office, which coordinates repairs for disaster-damaged cemeteries.

Ruth Wisher, a spokeswoman for the AG's office, said in a statement 70 of the 74 cemeteries damaged by the flood have been returned to their pre-storm condition. Two, including Plainview, are close to completion, and two others are still in the recovery process.

"Thanks to the communities’ involvement and diligence by those involved, the cemetery recovery efforts are nearly complete," she said in a statement.

State officials from the AG's office and the LSU FACES put up army tents inside the graveyard and documented the remains inside the displaced tombs. They compared the clues they found, including name tags, medical conditions and funeral outfits, with memories from local residents.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency funded most of the costs of new vaults and re-interring the caskets. Friends and family of people whose graves were disturbed could file for individual assistance to repair the grave, and they turned that money over to Livingston Parish to fund the work.

In the end, the group was able to identify all but 15 of the bodies, Banks said. Those people have been placed inside concrete vaults with metal tags with the words "Unidentified," "Great Flood 2016" and an identification number. The vaults will be cemented to a slab in the back of the cemetery for people to visit.

While the cemetery has been restored to basically the same as before the flood, there is one significant change: From now on, people will be buried below ground, Banks said.

Most of the approximately 820 vaults at the graveyard sit above ground, a Louisiana tradition that has the unfortunate side effect of making it easier for coffins to float away in a flood.

Also, anyone buried there must now have an identifying tag placed on his or her wrist, and the cemetery has also been mapped for the first time.

"I don't know if FEMA or the parish would come in here and help us again if we didn't take care of it," Banks said.

One of the first buried since the flood below ground is Laurel Addison, who died in March 2017. Her husband, Billy Addison, 65, said he was happy to finally have the chance to visit her grave. He hadn't seen been able to pay her a visit since the funeral.

"Finally," he said, "I can rest a little better."

