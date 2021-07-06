Fireworks rescheduled
While Walker canceled its July Fourth Celebration because of weather, residents can look forward to the various events later in the year. The fireworks have been rescheduled for Dec. 18, during the Christmas Parade and Santa at the Park events. The live music has been rescheduled for Oct. 30, during the Fall Festival.
Mattress sale in July
Walker High School will be holding a mattress and adjustable bed sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 31 in the band room at Walker High School. Every purchase supports the Walker High School Band.
History in action
Denham Springs Main Street will present “Grandmother Marguerite’s Trunk,” a series of one-woman interactive programs each depicting a different era of Louisiana history. A parent or guardian must be present for each family. All performances are at 10 a.m. at Denham Springs Old City Hall, 115 Mattie St. Admission is free, but preregistration for each performance is required due to limited seating; call (225) 667-7512.
July 10: A New Dress — Ages 8-plus
July 17: 19th Century Pastimes — Ages 6-12.
July 24: Civil War — Women’s Perspectives — Ages 10-plus
July 31: WWII/The Home Front — Ages 10-plus
Denham Springs Fine Art Association show set
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host artwork from members of the Denham Springs Fine Art Association for the months of July and August. This exhibit will begin July 14 and end Aug. 28. An opening reception will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 24. This event is free and open to the public. Artists will be present and light refreshments will be served. For information, visit www.artslivingston.org.
Help available to start a business
The Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southeastern Louisiana University is providing meetings with professional consultants for anyone interested in starting or expanding a business in Livingston Parish or the surrounding areas.
Meetings in Livingston Parish will be available on the second Wednesday of each month at the Livingston Economic Development Council office, 11640 Burgess Ave., Walker. Additionally, on the third Wednesday of each month, appointments will be available at the Dixie Business Development Center office, 1810 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs.
The Southeastern LSBDC provides assistance in business plans, incorporation, LLCs, marketing, business loans, financial projections, cost analysis, patents, self-employment and more.
Confidential, one-on-one meetings are available by appointment only. To schedule one, contact the Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southeastern at (985) 549-3831 or at www.lsbdc.slu@sbdc.org.