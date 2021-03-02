HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University’s Department of Computer Science is hosting the second installment of the new Industry Connect Distinguished Lecture Series of the spring semester at 4 p.m. March 18 via Google Meet.
Jacquelyn Morie, founder and chief scientist of the virtual reality company All These Worlds LLC, will deliver the free lecture “Creating Meaningful Works of Virtual Reality (VR) Experiences.”
Morie’s company builds virtual environments for NASA and the Army Medical Command. She has recently formed a second company for Augmented Reality applications called The Augmented Traveler Corporation.
“All These Worlds LLC is active in social virtual reality, mindfulness, storytelling, art and stress relief applications, including a project completed for NASA called ANSIBLE, a full virtual world ecosystem designed to provide psychological benefits for future astronauts who will undertake isolated missions to Mars,” said computer science instructor Bonnie Achee. “Dr. Morie also investigates the use of personal avatars for how they affect our human selves, both now and in the future.”
Morie holds advanced degrees in both fine art and computer science. Her career also spans numerous accomplishments in education, developing digital media programs at the Ringling College of Art and Design, the University of Central Florida, the Walt Disney Animation Studios, VIFX, Blue Sky and Rhythm and Hues, and Otis College of Art and Design. She was instrumental in the creation of the University of Southern California’s Institute for Creative Technologies, where she served as a senior researcher for 14 years.
Viewing of the lecture video stream is available in limited capacity in the Envoc Innovation Lab in Room 2026 in the Computer Science and Technology Building.
Although maximum capacity for the event is 15 with some overflow available in the adjoining room as well, all are invited to join in via Google Meet. To request to be added to the invitation list for the Google Meet code, email WTI@southeastern.edu.
For more information, contact the Department of Computer Science at (985) 549-5740.