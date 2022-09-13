Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family And Community members got together Sept. 2 to enjoy a luncheon at the LSU Agricultural Research Center in Amite.
The group is the all-volunteer arm of the AgCenter.
The theme of the luncheon was International Fun Day, and the event was organized by International Chair Gloria Messenger.
Each club represented a country: Sunshine Ladies chose Mexico and Wednesday Volunteers picked Fiji.
Members dressed in costumes and colors and listened to native music. The decorations reflected the themes, with tropical plants, birds and fruits on one side of the room, and brightly colored flowers, piñatas, maracas and sombreros on the other side.
Various club members presented information about the country they represented, such as when the country was founded, language, culture, major cities, businesses and industries. Lots of little-known facts made these presentations interesting and informative for everyone. Small tokens such as leis, fans and beaded necklaces representing each country were given to each member.
Games included native dances, like the hula and the Mexican hat dance.
The luncheon itself consisted of native foods from each country or foods made from native products.
The Sunshine Ladies meet the first Tuesday of each month, and, as their name implies, Wednesday Volunteers meet on the first Wednesday. Contact President Marie Heck at marie_heck@yahoo.com or Membership Chairperson Sue Nelson at suenelson41@yahoo.com, or visit www.tangivfc.com.