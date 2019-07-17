HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Parish Council has appointed Ron Orsi, a resident of Loranger and retired businessman, to the Board of Commissioners for North Oaks Health System. North Oaks also is known as Hospital Service District No. 1 of Tangipahoa Parish.
Orsi was appointed at the council’s June 10 meeting to replace Independence businessman Roger Navarra, who resigned from the board for personal reasons. Orsi fills Navarra’s unexpired six-year term, which began Aug. 27, 2018.
“I am excited about the opportunity to serve our community and look forward to working with the leaders of the North Oaks Health System,” Orsi affirms.
A native of the Chicago area, Orsi owned and operated a successful irrigation business in Dallas for 11 years. In 1984, he sold his irrigation business and relocated to Loranger with his wife Robbie, who has South Louisiana roots, and their two children. For the next 32 years, he worked as a manufacturer’s sales representative before retiring in 2017.
Orsi is a parishioner of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Husser and has seven grandchildren.
Other North Oaks Board of Commissioners members are Chairman Ron Macaluso and Vice Chairman Ann Carruth, of Hammond; Robert Barsley, and Blake Daniels, of Ponchatoula; Terry Harper, of Loranger; and Joycelyn Lee, of Hammond.
For information about North Oaks Health System or the Board of Commissioners, contact North Oaks Public Relations at (985) 230-6647.