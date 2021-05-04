Pitching is usually at a premium late in the high school baseball as the stakes seem to ratchet up higher each week. Springfield and Doyle high schools recently showed they had unhittable stuff as each team hosted first-round Louisiana High School Athletic Association playoff games.
The Bulldogs, who finished third in District 10-2A behind Doyle and St. Thomas Aquinas, earned a sixth seed in the class 2A playoff bracket, and got a yeoman effort from Blake Lobell in winning their first-round game, 10-0, over 27th ranked Avoyelles.
The game was called after six innings, but not before Lobell struck out nine while allowing only one hit. Lobell was also hard to handle at the plate, where he had three doubles and drove in four runs.
“(Lobell) did a great job throwing his fastball and his curveball for strikes,” Springfield coach Chris Blanchard said. “He dominated the strike zone. We made some plays on defense, but he had nine strikeouts so that’s pretty much how it went defensively.”
Top-seeded Doyle also got impressive pitching as it posted an 8-0 win over 32nd seed Oakdale. The Tigers used three pitchers — Andrew Yuratich, Logan Turner and Braden McLin — and they were perfect, retiring all 21 batters that Oakdale sent to the plate.
Yuratich started, and struck out eight batters in four innings. Turner followed with two innings of work, striking out all six batters he faced before McLin needed just four pitches in the seventh to finish the game.
A few days before the playoffs began, Yuratich, who had a perfect outing earlier in the season against Loranger, committed to Southeastern Louisiana University and coach Matt Riser. Yuratich had originally signed with Johnson County (Kansas) Community College, but jumped at the opportunity to play for the Lions.
The Class 5A playoffs also got underway, mostly as expected, but with one big surprise.
Denham Springs kept things close, but fell to top-ranked Barbe and ace pitcher Jack Walker, 3-0, in Lake Charles. Sixth-seeded Walker prevailed 5-0 over No. 27 Destrehan, but third ranked Live Oak had no such luck.
Hosting 30th-seeded Ouachita Parish, Live Oak committed two costly errors in the top of the seventh inning as the Lions scored three runs. The Eagles got one run back in the bottom of the inning, but lost 7-5.
Jalen Allen Cook headed to Tulane
Former Walker High basketball standout Jalen Cook, who recently entered the transfer portal after playing for LSU last season, will continue his collegiate career at Tulane. Cook saw action in 20 of LSU’s 29 games last season and averaged 7.5 minutes playing time per game. His best outing was an 11-point effort in a 91-78 loss at Georgia, when he made two 3-pointers.
Cook has four years of eligibility remaining.