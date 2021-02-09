HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University communication major Lily Gayle, of Hammond, has been chosen Miss Southeastern 2021.
Gayle received her crown from Miss Southeastern 2020 Janine Hatcher, of Chesapeake, Virginia, at the annual pageant Jan. 22 at Southeastern’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts. Sponsored by the Campus Activities Board, the pageant is affiliated with the Miss America Pageant System.
Gayle will advance to the Miss Louisiana pageant in June in Monroe.
First runner-up was Catherine Wooton, of Belle Chasse, a criminal justice major; and second runner-up was Victoria Rocquin, of Lutcher, a communication major. Wooten also took home the Evening Gown, Social Impact Statement and People’s Choice awards, while Rocquin was named Miss Congeniality.
Megan Magri, a general studies major from St. Rose, who took home the Talent and Miss America Organization Scholarship Fundraiser awards. Gillian Hebert, of Luling, rounded out the Top 5.
Kobi Painting, a communication major from Amite, took home the Government Association Academic Award.