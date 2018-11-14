It has not been often that Denham Springs High football plays a home game in the state playoffs.
The stage is set for the Yellow Jackets, seeded 19th in the Class 5A bracket, following their 17-14 road victory over Sam Houston last week in the opening round.
Denham Springs welcomes perennial juggernaut Acadiana, the No. 3 seed, to Yellow Jacket Stadium on Friday in hopes of reaching the state quarterfinals for the first time in 33 years.
The Yellow Jackets have played at home in the playoffs only twice since 1989.
"Getting a first-round win certainly takes that next step in what you're trying to accomplish as a program," second-year Denham coach Bill Conides said.
Denham Springs is the lone Livingston Parish team still alive in the postseason.
The Yellow Jackets held on against Sam Houston after building a 17-7 halftime lead. A missed field goal by the Cowboys with 36 seconds left sealed the win.
In that game, Denham relied heavily on running back Tre Muse and its defense.
That continued a trend for the Yellow Jackets (7-4) as they stayed hot by winning their third game in a row.
Muse finished with 155 yards on 33 carries. Devion Nassri intercepted two passes to lead the defense.
Also, a blocked punt by the Yellow Jackets led to a first-half score.
"This team has shown tremendous character week in and week out," Conides said. "Ultimately, it has played better when there is certainly something to play for. It is a team that has played best with its back against the wall."
Denham Springs was in danger of missing the playoffs before beating Central and Scotlandville to close the regular season.
In Acadiana, the Yellow Jackets will face one of the state's more consistent programs.
The Rams have not missed a beat, seemingly, following the retirement of longtime coach Ted Davidson after last year's trip to the semifinals.
Acadiana's only loss this season came against district rival Comeaux on a last-second field goal.
But the Rams (10-1) got some resistance last week, needing a 28-yard touchdown run by quarterback Keontae Williams late in the fourth quarter to ice a 22-7 win over Live Oak, which lost to Acadiana by three in last year's quarterfinals.
First-year coach Matt McCullough has Acadiana in position to make a run at its fifth state title.
"They're a champion," Conides said. "We know they're a championship-caliber program. We know their goal is to win a state championship. This team is very good, and they're very good at what they do."
The winner of Friday's game faces the Hahnville-Zachary winner in the quarterfinals.
Walker, Live Oak fall short
Walker and Live Oak were unable to join their parish rival in pushing through to the second round.
Live Oak had its season end at the hands of Acadiana for the second straight season in another game decided in the fourth quarter. The Eagles had kept the deficit at 16-7 before Williams broke loose to put the game away.
It was the fifth loss in six games for the Eagles (5-6), who started the season in the state rankings.
Walker could not extend a season in which the Wildcats (8-3) won eight regular-season games and finished as the District 4-5A runner-up to Zachary.
Seeded 11th, Walker fell 35-9 to a Hahnville team that benefited from having quarterback Andrew Robison, who won an arbitration hearing with the LHSAA prior to Hahnville's final regular-season game. Robison, ineligible for the first nine games because of alleged illegal recruiting activity involving the Vandebilt Catholic transfer, threw three TD passes Friday as the Tigers built a 21-9 halftime lead.
Hahnville finished the regular season only 5-5, but has won five of its last six games.
Walker lost in the first round of the playoffs for the third straight season. Two of those losses came at home.
Coach Cecil Thomas said he looks forward to helping the Wildcats aim higher as he enters his first off-season at the helm. Thomas had the interim tag removed from his title following the conclusion of Walker's regular season.
"We've just got to learn how to get to this level," Thomas said. "We've got to learn how to sustain success and keep moving. We've got all the tools to be successful. We've got to get back in the weight room and go back to work."
In the 3A playoffs, No. 8 seed North Webster handled No. 24 seed Albany 41-8. In 2A, No. 2 seed Amite blanked No. 31 seed Springfield 51-0.