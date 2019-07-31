The LSU AgCenter is offering the SMART Portions-A Healthy Weight Management Program, designed to teach healthy eating, regular physical activity and focusing on a healthy weight.
Classes will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Ponchatoula Recreation Center, 42074 N. Hoover Road, beginning Aug. 8. The remaining session are Aug. 15, 22 and 29.
The lifestyle healthy weight management program will include weekly two-hour classes, a personalized meal plan, a resource binder, weekly weigh-ins, a journal of personal progress, food demonstrations and tastings, and tools to keep participants on track and motivated.
The program costs $50, and participants are required to register online at store.lsuagcenter.com/p-363-smart-portions-tangipahoa-august-2019.aspx by Aug. 6. For special accommodations, call Keisha Fletcher at (985) 748-9381 by Aug. 6.