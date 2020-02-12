Join LSU AgCenter’s Small Changes, Healthy Habits program, a four-part educational series on improving health and nutrition through making small changes.
The classes, conducted by Keisha Fletcher, area LSU AgCenter nutrition agent will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mondays starting Feb. 24 at the Hammond Recreation Center, 601 West Coleman Ave. The program is open to the public; helps adults make modest, healthy, long-term changes in both diet and physical activity; and is being evaluated as part of a research program.
The cost to attend the series is $10. Registration must be by Thursday, Feb. 20. Seating is limited to eight people. Attendees who require special assistance to participate should contact Keisha Fletcher at (985) 748-9381 or KFletcher@agcenter.lsu.edu.
Sessions topics are "Small Changes & Physical Activity" on Feb. 24; "Pantry Makeover" on March 2; "Grocery Store Tour" on March 9 at Rouses Supermarket in Hammond; and "Cooking & Knife Skills" on March 16.