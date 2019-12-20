A Hammond man now faces a first degree murder charge for a November killing in Tangipahoa Parish.

Julius Gales, 24, is accused of fatally shooting Pere Jackson, 27. Jackson was reported missing on Nov. 15; his body was found three days later in the woods off of Dead End Road in Natalbany.

Gales and another man, 18-year-old Gerrell Perry, of Independence, were both arrested Nov. 21 on counts of accessory to first degree murder and obstruction of justice in connection with Jackson's death.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office investigators have not released any details about Jackson's death or a possible motive, but said in a press release Friday morning that the count against Gales had been upgraded to first degree murder.

He was already in custody on other charges at the time of his most recent arrest.