After emotional testimony from the family of a man who died while tubing on the Amite River, Livingston Parish leaders agreed to draft safety guidelines to prevent casualties on the waterway.
Two people have drowned and more than 30 customers of Tiki Tubing, a popular water sports company, have been rescued on the volatile Amite this past summer, spurring local officials to consider regulations.
Although the item was on the agenda for Thursday's ordinance committee, its members decided to have a more robust conversation next Tuesday after hearing from the wife and sister of Keith Hilliard, who drowned while tubing in June.
"I think our job as leaders is to make sure people are aware of the dangers, and if they’re going to do that, we put laws in effect that makes it safer," Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse said. "But I don’t think we should just out-and-out stop (tubing)."
During the following council meeting, Parish President Layton Ricks formally asked the ordinance subcommittee to consider tubing guidelines in light of recent tragedies. He suggested the committee discuss requiring industry-grade life vests, conducting video surveillance of the tubing route and patrolling the river.
"I don’t know, necessarily, in an ordinance how you can shape this up to be fair to the people that are doing this everyday, but also consider it from a safety aspect of what people have gone through in the past," Ricks said. "It’s tragic when you lose someone in the water. Nobody wants to see that happen."
He added: "I think life vests is definitely the way to start. If we don’t do anything but life vests, we need to do that."
Lisa Hilliard, whose husband drowned on Father's Day weekend, pushed for education and safety regulations after it appeared council members were not interested in shutting down the river to tubers and swimmers.
She asked that a sign be posted at the put-in location for tubing that describes the history and hazards of the river so people can make an informed decision before entering the water.
"We were brought into this beautiful, painted picture of a fun-filled day for the family," Hilliard said. "You say we have to start with life vests. We have to start with the truth, Mr. Ricks."
Her sister-in-law, Kim Hilliard-Bangura, added that Tiki Tubing, as a company, "should take ownership" of the accidents on their watch. She also understands the value of tubing in the parish and emphasized she does not want to shut down the river.
"I’ve never thought, 'Close Tiki Tubing,'" she said. "It draws people in from Texas, Alabama, Mississippi."
However, she said there must be a way to make the river safer for tubers.
"It sounds like we’re all on the same page, just using different language," Ricks said. "Hopefully, we’ll have something in place after this.”