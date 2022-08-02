Mulkey to speak at Women's Leadership Event
The 2022 Livingston Parish Women's Leadership Event Keynote Speaker is LSU Women's Basketball coach Kim Mulkey. The event theme is Winning in Life and will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 7 at Forrest Grove, Denham Springs. Visit tinyurl.com/yrruknh7 for tickets and sponsorships.
Mitigate future flood damage at your home
The City of Denham Springs has been informed by the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness that grant application opportunities will become available in the fall for Hazard Mitigation Assistance. This grant will elevate or buy out eligible properties.
To learn more, a homeowner outreach meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, in the courtroom at City Hall, 116 N. Range Ave., Denham Springs. Enter at the Hummell Street side of the building. Contact Jacob Reeves, at Quality Engineering and Surveying LLC, at (225) 698-1600 if you plan to attend the meeting or if you are interested in participating in the grant opportunity but are unable to attend the meeting.
Book Fest coming back
The Livingston Parish Book Fest is returning Oct. 15 at the Main Branch of the Livingston Parish Library in Livingston. Plan to celebrate books, literacy and the parish. Visit www.mylpl.info/bookfestival for information.
St. Patrick's Parade planned
Denham Springs Main Street announces the 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Denham Springs. It will roll at 5 p.m., March 18 with floats, throws and marching bands. A contest with awards will select the most spirited floats. The route will begin at Denham Springs High School and end on South Range Avenue at Veteran's Boulevard. Entry and sponsorship information can be found at www.denhamspringsmainstreet.org/basic-01.
Learn about the history of voting in the U.S.
The traveling Smithsonian exhibit “Voices and Votes” will be at Old City Hall in Denham Springs through Oct. 22. Admission is free. Group tours can be arranged by calling Old City Hall at (225) 667-7512. Related programs start in September at Denham Springs-Walker Library.
Art exhibit opens
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host artwork from members of the Denham Springs Fine Art Association Aug. 3 through Aug. 31.
A reception will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Aug. 13. This event is free and open to the public. Artists will be present and light refreshments will be served.
For information on any of the council's events, visit www.artslivingston.org or contact (225) 664-1168 or info@artslivingston.org.