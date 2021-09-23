A K-9 with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office died of heat exhaustion after an officer left him in a patrol car unattended.
Ivar, the service dog, died on Aug. 20, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
The dog was 5 years old.
Ard said the officer responsible for Ivar was disciplined, but did not offer specifics. It is the sheriff's policy to keep disciplinary actions private and not release the names of disciplined officers unless they are charged with a crime.
A heat advisory was issued for the Baton Rouge area the day of Ivar's death.
No other details were immediately available.