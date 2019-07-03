People's Health is offering a free public class in the Baton Rouge area.
All About Apps, led by Paige Hoffmeister, will be July 16 at Ochsner Medical Center-Baton Rouge, 17000 Medical Center Drive, in the hospital classroom on the first floor. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the lecture at 9 a.m. Capacity is limited to 10 people. Make reservations by Thursday, July 4.
The same program will be offered July 26 at Parks and Recreation of Denham Springs, 30372 Eden Church Road. Registration starts at 11 a.m. with the lecture at 11:30 a.m. Capacity is limited to 16 people. Make reservations by July 24.
Reservations can be made by calling (800) 561-4127 or by visiting peopleshealth.com/wellness.