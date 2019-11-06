Recent SLU graduate Jake Yount will discuss his graduate research during Southeastern Louisiana University's Veterans Day lecture at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in the Student Union theater, 303 Union Ave., Hammond.
The lecture, “Bushido Abandoned: Allied POWs under Imperial Japan,” is free and open to the public. "Bushido" is a Japanese collective term for the many samurai codes of honor and ideals.
Yount will discuss how Japan’s conquests and creation of the Japanese Co-Prosperity Circle in East Asia and the Pacific from 1930 to 1945 led to internment of more than 140,000 Allied soldiers, according to Bill Robison, head of the history and political science department.
“Jake will speak about the blurring and misinterpretation of the code of Bushido that led to the Japanese prisoner of war camps being run with hatred and nationalistic fervor, causing allied POWs to suffer night and day, with liberation coming slowly for survivors and justice remaining unattainable for the dead,” Robison explained.