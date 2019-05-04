Voters in Denham Springs and Watson voted overwhelmingly Saturday to reject bringing back mosquito abatement, after months of name-calling and heated debate.
The tax failed in a vote of 67% against to 33% in favor. After a rainy morning prompted a tornado watch in parts of Livingston Parish, only 2,334 residents showed up to the polls, with unofficial turnout hovering near 12.3%.
The $3 per month fee would fund surveillance-based mosquito abatement services in Livingston Parish Council Districts 2 and 3 in unincorporated Denham Springs and Watson.
District 2 Council Member Garry "Frog" Talbert has said the district would conduct trapping and testing to identify where mosquitoes were most populous, especially those likely to carry West Nile Virus.
Using that information, the district would have targeted spraying and larviciding at disease-carrying mosquitoes, while also spraying to kill the nuisance mosquitoes in in the summer months. The mosquito district would have also provided individual service and education, Talbert said.
The tax was expected to raise $325,000 per year.
Talbert and District 3 Council Member Maurice "Scooter" Keen promoted the tax as a no-brainer response to the dangerous diseases that can spread without a mosquito abatement program.
Talbert said Saturday night that there was "obviously more passion for 'no' than there was for 'yes.'"
“The residents of Districts 2 and 3 have spoken,” Talbert said. “We presented what we thought was a viable plan and the residents obviously didn’t want it, so you’ve got to respect that.”
They were challenged by residents frustrated by Keen and Talbert's insistence on taking another poll on mosquito abatement after voters rejected similar propositions twice, leading to the shutdown of the parishwide program in 2015.
Shannon Sloan, a vocal opponent of the proposal who is also running for Council District No. 3, said Saturday evening she was "very pleased" with the results.
"We’re very happy that we were able to keep the government from getting a little bit bigger today," shes said. "Hopefully we will not see this on our ballot again for a very long time.”
Some residents also expressed concerns about the chemicals used in the mosquito spray and questioned whether mosquito spray makes a meaningful difference, especially in wooded, rural areas.
Staff reporter Caroline Grueskin contributed to this report.