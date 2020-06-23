The North Oaks Dietetic Internship class of 2020 includes, from left, seated, Amanda Hines, of Mandeville; Emma Moore, of Baton Rouge; Emma Pittman and Hannah Eblen, of Metairie; and standing, Ashley Smith, of Folsom; Zachary Williams, of Chesterton, Indiana; Brittany Francisco, of Denham Springs; and Courtney Cornett, of Albany. Not pictured is Heather Moran, of Greenwell Springs. Standing at far right is Leslie Ballard, director of the North Oaks Dietetic Internship program.