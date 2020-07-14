HAMMOND — Mac Barrient, a physical therapist, has been promoted to administrator of North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital.
Barrient, a 31-year veteran North Oaks employee, succeeds longtime administrator Sybil Paulson, who retired July 4 from the health system after 39 years of service.
As administrator, Barrient will work in collaboration with the health system’s senior leadership, as well as the hospital’s board of managers and medical staff to provide oversight for the facility, which has consistently garnered international and national accolades for patient outcomes and experiences since it opened in 1995.
North Oaks Health System President and Chief Executive Officer Michele Sutton said Barrient “has consistently performed as a top-tier member on the rehabilitation hospital’s leadership team for more than a decade. I have every confidence that Mac will continue to move North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital and our mission of improving lives forward.”
Since 2014, Barrient has served as director of both inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services at all health system facilities in Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes, including occupational, speech and physical therapy; audiology; sports medicine; and special programs. From 2009-2014, he managed all outpatient rehabilitation services in Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes. Previous to entering management, he worked in direct patient care for 17 years as a physical therapist specializing in treatment of orthopedic patients across the scope of North Oaks’ rehabilitation continuum.
In December 2018, he was honored as North Oaks Leader of the Month.
Barrient earned a bachelor’s degree in physical therapy with honors through LSU Medical Center in New Orleans. Before that, he completed an associate degree in general studies through Southwest Mississippi Community College in Summit.