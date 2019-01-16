Hammond Eastside Magnet announced in December its fifth-grade and eighth-grade students of the year.
Fifth-grader Tyler Labbe, son of Stephen and Jennifer Labbe, has been named Hammond Eastside Magnet’s fifth-grade 2018-19 Student of the Year.
Tyler is interested in sports, dancing, acting and music. He participates in local recreational baseball leagues and is on the school track team; takes voice, ukulele and dance lessons; is a member of Woodland Park Baptist Church's Joyful Sounds Children's Choir; and is a member of the school Performing Arts Company.
Tyler would like to attend LSU to study engineering.
Graham Mizell, son of Rebecca Davis and Eric Mizell, has been named Hammond Eastside Magnet School’s eighth-grade 2018-19 Student of the Year.
Graham is personable, courteous, kind, intelligent and a leader in the classroom. He participates in a variety of activities both in school and in the community.
Graham has a 4.0 GPA at Hammond Eastside and participates in the Tangipahoa school system’s academically gifted program. He is enrolled in world geography and algebra I for high school credit. Graham has been recognized as having advanced scores in English language arts and social studies on the 2018 LEAP examination.
He is involved in musical theater, including current work with Hammond Eastside’s theater group The Company and with The New Octavians of Hammond.
In February, Graham will portray the lead role of Bert in The Company’s production of "Mary Poppins Jr." In 2018, he played Cosmo Brown in The Company’s rendition of "Singin’ in the Rain Jr."
Graham has had numerous lead and support roles in productions with Holy Ghost Catholic School’s Spirit of the Stage, Jefferson Performing Arts Society and The First United Methodist Church of Hammond.
Graham is a Boy Scout in Hammond Troop 170, where he recently completed the requirements for First Class Rank, successfully earning 22 merit badges, seven of which are Eagle Scout badges.
Additionally, he has participated in service opportunities at Tangi Humane Society, Helping Hands Ministry and First Christian Church.