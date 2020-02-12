Meeting to help people deal with advanced directives
Christy Lawrence will speak on "Are Advanced Directives on Your Bucket List?" from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the second floor community room, at Our Lady of the Lake Livingston. No registration is required for the free event. Lawrence plans to cover what advanced directives are, why they are needed and how to go about completing them. These include living wills, health care power of attorney and more.
Cooking course set for March
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank offers free six-week courses to adults. Each course is team-taught by a volunteer chef and nutrition educator and covers meal preparation, grocery shopping, food budgeting and nutrition. The next round is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. March 4, 18, 25, and April 1, 15 and 22 at 20140 Iowa St., Livingston. Space is limited. Reserve a spot by Feb. 21 with Layne Langley at lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu or at (225) 686-3020.
Learn about bees and pollination
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Karly Ridgell, president of the Capital Area Beekeepers Association, will present "Pollinators in Our Gardens" as part of a nature series for all ages at the Southeastern Louisiana University's Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker. Ridgell will discuss the importance of bees to the environment and will provide information on native bee species.
Library to read Dr. Seuss
In honor of Read Across America Day, also known as Dr. Seuss Day, branches will share a story, games and crafts for ages 3-7. Registration is required at the preferred branch or at www.mylpl.info/news/dr-seuss.
- Main Branch: 6 p.m. Thursday
- Denham Springs-Walker Branch: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 20
- Watson Branch: 5:30 p.m. March 3
- South Branch: 5:30 p.m. March 12
Mardi Gras: All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed Feb. 25 for Mardi Gras.
Mardi Gras events
- The Krewe of Denham Springs parade will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday. The parade will start at Jacket Boulevard at Denham Springs High School and continue down Range Avenue to Veterans Boulevard.
- Krewe of Diversion will hold its 26th annual Mardi Gras Boat Parade at noon Saturday. Grand Marshal is Randy Delatte, Livingston Parish councilman for District 8. Entrants can register at 6 p.m. Friday at Manny's for $35 per boat. Checks should be payable to LFACC. Proceeds benefit St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Food and St. Jude items will be sold at Manny's starting at noon parade day. A live auction starts at 5:30 p.m. or after all participating boats are back. Donations accepted. For details, call David or Vivian Stevens (225) 939-2135 or (225) 324-5695.
Applications available for sheriff's scholarship
Sheriff Jason Ard’s Scholarship and Educational Fund will award scholarships to graduating high school students in Livingston Parish schools. The only limitations on the funds are that applicants be a resident of Livingston Parish; scholarships be used at institutions of higher learning within Louisiana; and students plan to be enrolled as full-time, undergraduate students.
The immediate family of the sheriff is ineligible to apply. Families of Sheriff’s Office employees are eligible to apply.
Completed applications are due to the Sheriff Office by April 1. Applicants must be eligible for admission to the school indicated on the application. For information and the application, visit lpso.org/community.