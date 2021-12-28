A new Louisiana historical marker was unveiled this month to commemorate the life and influence of a prominent Denham Springs merchandise store owner and his wife.
William and Clara Osgood owned and ran the Osgood Merchandise Store in Denham Springs from the early 20th century until 1943, when the store changed hands.
The couple were important figures in their community, with residents noting how valuable their store was to life in the area.
Carrie Webb Smiley, a Denham Springs resident born in 1922, spoke in a narrative interview in 2020 about the store and her experience with the Osgoods.
"The Osgood store was the only store between Denham Springs and Watson so it was important to both communities," Smiley said. "The store kept the goods necessary to the people who lived there. The Osgoods kept charge accounts and this was especially important to farmers because we didn't have regular salaries coming in."
As a former farmer himself, having previously purchased a 65-acre farm from Clara's parents upon their marriage in 1904, Osgood understood that farmers only made money when they sold crops.
He would help them out by having charge accounts where farmers could come pay their bills at a later date.
Vida Rae Smith, born in 1930 and who lived a block away from the store, shared similar sentiments in acknowledging the importance of credit was for the townspeople in an interview last year.
"Many people lived paycheck to paycheck and they let us pay what we could. We needed that credit so we could have something to eat," she said. "That store was the lifeline for many people in the neighborhood."
Smith said that it was "a big deal" when she turned 5 and her mom would let her go to the Osgoods' store with her cousins for small items like soap or cookies, remembering that Clara Osgood would sometimes even sneak her an extra cookie.
"All in all, the store was the center of the community," Smith said. "You could get any information you needed and the necessities of life. That corner became known as Osgood Corner and it still is today."
William Osgood also held several other positions in Denham Springs as a farmer and deputy sheriff for some time before the store was opened.
As a pair, the Osgoods' influence was so great that the voting precinct near their store was named the Osgood Corner Precinct.
Lee Pitre Lynch, granddaughter of William and Clara Osgood, began the process last year of applying for the pair to be honored with a Louisiana state historical marker in an effort to immortalize her grandparents in local history.
"This was the culmination of a year’s work for me—at the urging of my husband, Pat Lynch," Lynch said. "My research had to be approved by the state and then the LSU History Department before the marker could be manufactured."
Unveiled on Dec. 4, the marker sits where the store used to be at the corner of La. 64 and La. 1026.
Lynch said she's glad she could bring a piece of her family's history into the present day and encouraged other families to get curious about their ancestors as well.
"Now I know much more about where I came from and I’m proud of my ancestors," she said. "And you should be, too. You should use their stories to urge you to take chances and be adventurous."